49ers vs. Eagles pick straight up, plus game predictions for Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after a touchdown score. © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC Championship game has arrived and the winner between San Francisco and Philadelphia will move on to Super Bowl LVII. Odds for the game can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can bet on all kinds of different markets for this matchup, including the money line. Which team will win and move on to Arizona?

Our expert has their 49ers vs. Eagles pick straight up for this huge matchup.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VS PHILADELPHIA EAGLES PREDICTION: 49ERS ML (+126) at FanDuel Sportsbook





San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game prediction: 2023 NFC Championship

The 49ers and QB Brock Purdy head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles and QB Jalen Hurts, with the winner moving on to Super Bowl LVII to take on either the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers have been on a roll, having not lost a game in over three months despite starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo out due to injury.

Seventh-round rookie Purdy has seamlessly fit into this San Francisco team, and with their weapons on offense and defense, the Niners are tempting for a 49ers vs. Eagles pick straight up.As for Philly, the Eagles have been red-hot all season long behind Hurts and their unstoppable running game.

Few teams have been able to come up with an answer to stop Philadelphia, who just crushed the New York Giants 38-7 and will have their legions of fans urging them to victory at a raucous Lincoln Financial Field. As far as an option for a 49ers vs. Eagles pick straight up, there’s plenty to like about Philly.

49ers vs. Eagles moneyline, odds & betting lines at FanDuel Sportsbook

Some of the best odds available for our 49ers vs. Eagles pick straight up are at FanDuel Sportsbook, which currently has San Francisco as +126 underdogs and Philadelphia as -148 favorites. That means that if you opt to tail our pick and back the 49ers, then a $100 bet will secure $126 in profit if Brock Purdy leads them to victory. However, if you’re feeling good about Philly heading to the Super Bowl, then a $148 wager on them will deliver $100 in winnings if the Eagles get the victory.

San Francisco is currently a 2.5-point underdog on the spread while Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite. That means that if the 49ers win or lose by two points or fewer, then that bet is a winner. But if you like the Eagles to cover the spread, then they must win by at least three points if that bet is to be successful.

The over/under game total is at 46.5 points, and both sides are available at -110 odds.

49ers vs. Eagles pick straight up at FanDuel Sportsbook

There are plenty of reasons to like both teams to advance in the NFC Championship game, but from a value perspective, our experts like Purdy and the 49ers to secure the victory. Simply put, San Francisco has been unstoppable over the past three months and even the loss of Garoppolo hasn’t deterred them. Star RB Christian McCaffrey continues to run all over defenses, and having the likes of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle available as passing options makes this team a nightmare to deal with for defenses.

There’s no doubting the Eagles’ firepower, especially when it comes to their ground game and army of rushers. However, the 49ers defense is arguably the best unit in the NFL and allowed just 3.4 yards per carry during the regular season, which was the fewest in the league. If anyone can pacify Hurts and this Philadelphia team, it’s San Francisco. This game is expected to be incredibly close, so take the value in this one. Our 49ers vs. Eagles pick straight up is to roll with San Fran at +126 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.