49ers vs. Eagles player props for Jalen Hurts: NFC Championship prediction

The top two seeds in the NFC kick off the NFL Conference Championship Day with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers. These are the two teams many fans expected to be here, and that’s largely due to the elite playmakers on each team. The Eagles had a true MVP candidate in QB Jalen Hurts, and the 49ers acquired arguably the best RB in the league midseason in Christian McCaffrey.

With so much talent on both squads, our experts have picks on the 49ers vs. Eagles player props markets for you with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ERS VS. EAGLES PLAYER PROPS PICK: Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown scorer (-140 at DraftKings Sportsbook)





49ers vs. Eagles player props highlighting Jalen Hurts and Christian McCaffrey for the NFC Championship

There’s no denying who the focus is for each of these top NFC teams. Philly QB Jalen Hurts was the frontrunner for the MVP award before his shoulder injury, and San Francisco RB Christian McCaffrey helped his new team rattle off 12 straight wins. In the process, there was a game in which he scored a touchdown in three different ways.

Back in Week 8, the 49ers crushed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-14 on the road. In that matchup, McCaffrey threw for a touchdown, ran one in, and caught one as well. He truly can do it all and will need to today to take down the #1 seed in the conference. With his versatility, our favorite 49ers vs. Eagles player props pick is on McCaffrey to find the endzone anytime with -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you’re looking to focus on Philly when it comes to the 49ers vs. Eagles player props market, Hurts is certainly a good place to start. You could also check out his anytime touchdown scorer prop as he is a fantastic runner. That is currently listed with -105 odds at DraftKings. Given his current shoulder injury, that may be the way to go rather than his passing yards prop.

NFC Championship prediction and best bet

Hurts’ injury is the perfect way to lead into our best bet for today’s NFC Championship game to go along with our 49ers vs. Eagles player props picks. We’ll be backing San Francisco +2.5, and you could even take a bigger risk on their money line.

The 49ers have been absolutely dominant, even with rookie QB Brock Purdy under center. He’s 7-0 as a starter and has arguably the best weapons in football. To go along with McCaffrey, he has the dual threat of WR Deebo Samuel and the consistency of TE George Kittle. All that coupled with the NFL’s best defense.

San Francisco allowed the fewest points per game during the regular season and held the Dallas Cowboys to just 12 points in the Divisional Round last weekend. The saying goes that defense travels, so we’re not concerned with them being on the road. With Hurts’ shoulder injury, the Eagles will likely try and turn to the ground game with RB Miles Sanders.

However, the 49ers allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game this season. No matter which angle we take, it’s difficult not to take the 49ers at least keeping today’s game close.

NFC Championship odds for 49ers vs. Eagles available at DraftKings Sportsbook

You’ve likely seen the spread and total (over/under) all week, so let’s focus on our 49ers vs. Eagles player props pick. McCaffrey to find the endzone in any capacity is listed at -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. That means a $14 wager will profit $10 if he indeed scores a touchdown.

If you want to stick with the basic markets, the Eagles are a 2.5-point favorite with -120 odds, making the 49ers a 2.5-point underdog with a +100 price. The total is listed at 45.5 points with -110 odds on both the over and under.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.