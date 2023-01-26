49ers vs. Eagles Prediction: 2023 NFC Championship Odds, Spread & Best Bet

The final two teams standing in the NFC are the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Brock Purdy, or more commonly known as Mr. Irrelevant, has led the 49ers to seven consecutive wins as a starter to extend San Francisco’s 12-game winning streak. But they have a tough battle ahead of them as they head to Philadelphia to face the #1 seed Eagles. Jalen Hurts has been spectacular for the Eagles this season and is just one win away from the Super Bowl.

Our expert analyzed this matchup and has decided on a 49ers vs. Eagles prediction with a best bet from DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can bet $5 and win $200 in free bets if you join DraftKings today!

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles prediction & preview: 2023 NFL Playoffs

It’s been a fascinating season for the 49ers, who were chasing the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West for most of the first half of the season. But the addition of superstar Christian McCaffrey and the rise of Brock Purdy has led this 49er team to 12 consecutive wins and the #2 seed in the NFC. When Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury, many expected that to be the nail in the coffin for San Francisco’s season. However, it was just the opposite, as Mr. Irrelevant stepped into the spotlight and exceeded expectations.

It’s been a different story for the Eagles, who were never chasing anyone besides history. Philadelphia was the last undefeated team in the NFL this season before the Commanders snapped their 8-0 start. The Eagles finished the year 14-3, with their other two losses coming from the Cowboys and Saints, but that was with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. After earning the first-round bye in the playoffs, the Eagles dominated their NFC East rivals, the Giants, by a score of 38-7 in the Divisional Round.

This matchup features some of the best players in the NFC and in all of football. The trio of Purdy, McCaffrey and George Kittle for the 49ers is pretty even with the Eagles’ star trio of Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert. After taking a deep dive into this matchup, our expert has his 49ers vs. Eagles prediction and best bet from DraftKings.

49ers vs. Eagles odds, spread & betting lines for the NFC Championship

Our expert made his 49ers vs. Eagles prediction at DraftKings, so here are the odds for some of the most popular bets, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Oddsmakers opened this game with the Eagles being favored by two points at home. The spread quickly jumped to -2.5, as sportsbooks received a lot of bets on Philadelphia.

Right now at DraftKings, the Eagles -2.5 is priced at -115, so a $115 bet on the Eagles to cover their spread would win $100 if they win by three points or more. As for the 49ers, the visitors have a +2.5 spread that is priced at -105. That means a $105 bet on San Francisco to cover their spread would win $100 if the 49ers lose by two points or less or win outright.

If you’re looking to specifically bet on the winner of this NFC Championship game, let’s take a look at the money line for each team. The 49ers are the underdogs, and their money line is listed at +125. That means a $100 bet on San Francisco to win their 13th straight game would win $125. For the Eagles, their money line is priced at -145, so you would need to risk $145 to profit $100 if you think Philadelphia will make it to the Super Bowl.

If you’re not sure who will win this crucial game and want to root for a high or low-scoring matchup, the game total is the best bet for you. The total is set at 46.5 points with each side priced at -110, meaning an $11 bet on the over or the under would win $10. For the over to hit, you would need at least 47 points to be scored. But if you choose the under, your wager will win if there are 46 points or fewer scored.

49ers vs. Eagles best bet: Under 46.5 at DraftKings

The NFC Conference Championship is a highly anticipated game since it will pit two of the NFL's most effective offenses against two of the league's best defenses. The San Francisco 49ers have scored the sixth-most points this season with a defense that is first overall in DVOA defensive rankings, while the Philadelphia Eagles have the second-highest scoring offense and are ranked sixth in DVOA for total defense.

If you were to pinpoint a defensive unit's weak point, you could point to the Eagles' trouble at stopping the run and the 49ers' secondary against solid offenses. Most recently for the 49ers, they allowed CeeDee Lamb to have 117 receiving yards in the Divisional Round, which followed a two-touchdown performance from DK Metcalf in the Wild Card.

Both gaps, however, appear to have been filled as Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph joined the Eagles to stop the run, and DeMeco Ryans, the defensive coordinator for the 49ers, adjusted his coverage tactics to counter.

The under is a perfect 4-0 in the Eagles' last four games, which includes their dominating win over the Giants in the Divisional Round. In a bigger sample size, the under has hit in five of Philadelphia’s previous six games, mostly due to their exceptional defense. On the other side, the under has hit only twice in the last six weeks for the 49ers. However, it hasn’t been for the lack of their defense.

San Francisco has only allowed an average of 19 points per game in their last six games, as it’s been Mr. Irrelevant and the 49ers offense that has ruined the under because of their high-powered attack.

Although we can't guarantee there won't be any points scored, a 23-20 game seems like a reasonable score with two solid offenses matched against two excellent defenses. Back our experts’ 49ers vs. Eagles prediction of the under 46.5 at DraftKings to win $200 in free bets!

Back our best bet at DraftKings and get $200 in free bets

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, you can bet $5 and win $200 in free bets. It’s truly as simple as it sounds, but we’re going to take you step-by-step through this offer.

First, join DraftKings Sportsbook through this link or any link in this article. After that, bet at least $5 on any sporting event of your choice. It can be on our 49ers vs. Eagles prediction of the under 46.5, the AFC Championship game, or a completely different sport. It’s up to you! DraftKings will then gift your account with $200 in free bets.

You will earn the free bets regardless of if your first wager wins or loses. If your first $5 wager wins, congrats! You’ll receive the payout from your first wager and $200 in free bets from DraftKings. But if your first bet loses, DraftKings will still send you $200 in free bets!

It’s a generous offer, so whether you’re tailing or fading our experts’ 49ers vs. Eagles prediction or betting on a completely different sport, do it at DraftKings by signing up today.

How to bet on San Francisco vs. Philadelphia at DraftKings

DraftKings strives for simplicity in its sportsbook. When you go to the DraftKings Sportsbook website, you will be brought to the homepage, which displays live in-games to bet on.

To bet on our experts' 49ers vs. Eagles prediction or a different pick for the NFC Championship game, click on the NFL tab under the “Popular” section on the left side of the screen. That will bring you to the game lines for the AFC and NFC Championship games. The 49ers vs. Eagles game is at the top since the NFC Championship game is first.

From there, you can bet on our experts’ 49ers vs. Eagles prediction of under 46.5, game total, money line, or a pick in the player props market. DraftKings has hundreds of options in the player prop market, from passing yards, receiving yards, anytime touchdown scorers and more!

If you’re looking to bet on our 49ers vs. Eagles prediction, a different market in the NFC Championship game, or the AFC Championship game, make sure to do it at DraftKings Sportsbook. Click here to sign up for an account at DraftKings and earn $200 in free bets if you’re a new user!

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.