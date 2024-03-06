A-10 Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6
Wednesday's college basketball slate includes five games with A-10 teams in play. Among those games is the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks playing the Richmond Spiders.
For analysis of all the important matchups in college basketball today, dive into our betting odds preview below.
Today's A-10 Odds & Predictions
Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Richmond Spiders
Saint Joseph's (PA) will square off against Richmond on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Richmond (-5.5)
- Total:147
- Prediction: Richmond 75, Saint Joseph's (PA) 69
Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at George Washington Revolutionaries
Saint Bonaventure meets George Washington on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Saint Bonaventure (-9)
- Total:146
- Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 78, George Washington 70
Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Davidson Wildcats
Loyola Chicago hit the court against Davidson on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Davidson (-1)
- Total:138
- Prediction: Davidson 70, Loyola Chicago 69
George Mason Patriots at Rhode Island Rams
George Mason plays Rhode Island on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:George Mason (-3.5)
- Total:143
- Prediction: George Mason 74, Rhode Island 71
Fordham Rams at UMass Minutemen
Fordham will play UMass on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET at William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts.
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:UMass (-9.5)
- Total:143.5
- Prediction: UMass 79, Fordham 68
Best A-10 Bet Today: UMass -9.5
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
UMass
18-11-0
13-10-0
5-1-0
9-6-0
6-4-0
10-7-0
Fordham
12-17-0
4-7-0
8-10-0
5-11-0
5-4-0
7-9-0
