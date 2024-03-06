Skip to main content

A-10 Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

In this story:

Betting
Image placeholder title

Wednesday's college basketball slate includes five games with A-10 teams in play. Among those games is the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks playing the Richmond Spiders.

For analysis of all the important matchups in college basketball today, dive into our betting odds preview below.

Have a prediction for today's A-10 games? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Today's A-10 Odds & Predictions

Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Richmond Spiders

Saint Joseph's (PA) will square off against Richmond on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.

  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Favorite:Richmond (-5.5)
  • Total:147
  • Prediction: Richmond 75, Saint Joseph's (PA) 69

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at George Washington Revolutionaries

Saint Bonaventure meets George Washington on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Davidson Wildcats

Loyola Chicago hit the court against Davidson on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina.

George Mason Patriots at Rhode Island Rams

George Mason plays Rhode Island on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Fordham Rams at UMass Minutemen

Fordham will play UMass on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET at William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Make your bet on today's A-10 matches with DraftKings!

Best A-10 Bet Today: UMass -9.5

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

UMass

18-11-0

13-10-0

5-1-0

9-6-0

6-4-0

10-7-0

Fordham

12-17-0

4-7-0

8-10-0

5-11-0

5-4-0

7-9-0

Find the latest odds on today's A-10 games & place your bet with BetMGM.

What's Trending

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

draftkings promo code

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet MNF with $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus

draftkings promo code nfl

DraftKings Promo Code: $150 Bonus for any NFL Week 12 Sunday Game

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube  and subscribe today!
Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code
Betting

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo
Betting

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

draftkings promo code
Betting

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet MNF with $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus

draftkings promo code nfl
Betting

DraftKings Promo Code: $150 Bonus for any NFL Week 12 Sunday Game

betmgm bonus code
Betting

BetMGM Bonus Code ATHLON1500: Claim $1,500 NFL Week 12 Bonus

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.