A-10 Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

Wednesday's college basketball slate includes five games with A-10 teams in play. Among those games is the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks playing the Richmond Spiders.

For analysis of all the important matchups in college basketball today, dive into our betting odds preview below.

Today's A-10 Odds & Predictions

Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Richmond Spiders

Saint Joseph's (PA) will square off against Richmond on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Richmond (-5.5)

Richmond (-5.5) Total: 147

147 Prediction: Richmond 75, Saint Joseph's (PA) 69

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at George Washington Revolutionaries

Saint Bonaventure meets George Washington on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Saint Bonaventure (-9)

Saint Bonaventure (-9) Total: 146

146 Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 78, George Washington 70

Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Davidson Wildcats

Loyola Chicago hit the court against Davidson on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina.

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch on Fubo Favorite: Davidson (-1)

Davidson (-1) Total: 138

138 Prediction: Davidson 70, Loyola Chicago 69

George Mason Patriots at Rhode Island Rams

George Mason plays Rhode Island on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: George Mason (-3.5)

George Mason (-3.5) Total: 143

143 Prediction: George Mason 74, Rhode Island 71

Fordham Rams at UMass Minutemen

Fordham will play UMass on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET at William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts.

