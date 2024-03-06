AAC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature AAC teams. That includes the Florida Atlantic Owls versus the North Texas Mean Green.

For analysis of all the big games in college hoops today, read our betting preview below.

Today's AAC Odds & Predictions

Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers

Rice will play Charlotte on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Charlotte (-7.5)

Charlotte (-7.5) Total: 135

135 Prediction: Charlotte 75, Rice 66

East Carolina Pirates at SMU Mustangs

East Carolina takes on SMU on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: SMU (-12)

SMU (-12) Total: 140

140 Prediction: SMU 77, East Carolina 63

Florida Atlantic Owls at North Texas Mean Green

Florida Atlantic matches up with North Texas on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-2.5)

Florida Atlantic (-2.5) Total: 136.5

136.5 Prediction: Florida Atlantic 72, North Texas 71

Best AAC Bet Today: SMU -12

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record SMU 13-13-2 11-10-1 2-3-1 6-8-1 6-4-1 7-8-1 East Carolina 12-15-1 6-7-1 6-7-0 7-10-1 4-5-0 7-8-1

