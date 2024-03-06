Skip to main content

AAC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6



Betting


There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature AAC teams. That includes the Florida Atlantic Owls versus the North Texas Mean Green.

For analysis of all the big games in college hoops today, read our betting preview below.

Today's AAC Odds & Predictions

Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers

Rice will play Charlotte on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.

East Carolina Pirates at SMU Mustangs

East Carolina takes on SMU on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas.

  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Favorite:SMU (-12)
  • Total:140
  • Prediction: SMU 77, East Carolina 63

Florida Atlantic Owls at North Texas Mean Green

Florida Atlantic matches up with North Texas on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas.

Best AAC Bet Today: SMU -12

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

SMU

13-13-2

11-10-1

2-3-1

6-8-1

6-4-1

7-8-1

East Carolina

12-15-1

6-7-1

6-7-0

7-10-1

4-5-0

7-8-1

