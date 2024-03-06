AAC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6
There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature AAC teams. That includes the Florida Atlantic Owls versus the North Texas Mean Green.
For analysis of all the big games in college hoops today, read our betting preview below.
Today's AAC Odds & Predictions
Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers
Rice will play Charlotte on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Charlotte (-7.5)
- Total:135
- Prediction: Charlotte 75, Rice 66
East Carolina Pirates at SMU Mustangs
East Carolina takes on SMU on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas.
Florida Atlantic Owls at North Texas Mean Green
Florida Atlantic matches up with North Texas on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Florida Atlantic (-2.5)
- Total:136.5
- Prediction: Florida Atlantic 72, North Texas 71
Best AAC Bet Today: SMU -12
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
SMU
13-13-2
11-10-1
2-3-1
6-8-1
6-4-1
7-8-1
East Carolina
12-15-1
6-7-1
6-7-0
7-10-1
4-5-0
7-8-1
