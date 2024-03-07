AAC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

The UAB Blazers and the Temple Owls square off for the only game on the college basketball slate on Thursday that include AAC squads.

Searching for an edge in college hoops? We dissect the betting odds for all the important matchups below.

Have a prediction for today's AAC games? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Today's AAC Odds & Predictions

UAB Blazers at Temple Owls

UAB squares off against Temple on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Make your bet on today's AAC matches with DraftKings!

Best AAC Bet Today: UAB -7

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record Temple 13-14-1 3-8-0 10-6-1 6-6-0 7-3-1 7-8-1 UAB 15-12-1 5-10-1 10-2-0 7-7-1 6-5-0 10-5-1

Find the latest odds on today's AAC games & place your bet with BetMGM.