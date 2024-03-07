The Alabama State Hornets (12-17, 7-9 SWAC) are favored (-1) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Southern Jaguars (17-12, 11-5 SWAC) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The point total is 132.5 in the matchup.

Alabama State vs. Southern Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Alabama State -1 132.5 points

Alabama State vs. Southern Last 10 Games

Alabama State has covered the spread twice, and is 2-8 overall, in its last 10 games.

The Hornets' past 10 contests saw four hit the over.

Alabama State's average total over the last 10 games is 5.2 points more than the 132.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Hornets are scoring 3.8 points less per game compared to their season average.

Southern is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

In the Jaguars' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total once.

Southern and its opponents have combined to score an average of 139.3 combined points over its last 10 games, 6.8 more than the 132.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Jaguars are averaging 5.1 fewer points per game than their season average of 72.3 PPG.

Alabama State vs. Southern Betting Trends

Alabama State's ATS record is 13-13-1 this season.

In games this season it was favored by 1 point or more, Alabama State has a 4-7-1 record against the spread.

Alabama State's games have gone over the point total in 11 out of 27 opportunities (40.7%).

The Hornets put up 69.0 points per game, equal to what the Jaguars give up.

Alabama State is 6-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Southern is 14-13-0 ATS this year.

In games this season in which it was an underdog by 1 point or more, Southern has a 4-9 record against the spread.

In Southern's 27 games with a set total, eight have hit the over (29.6%).

The Jaguars' 72.3 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 69.5 the Hornets allow to opponents.

Southern has put together a 10-4 ATS record and a 12-4 overall record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Alabama State vs. Southern Over/Under Trends

A total of 17 of Alabama State's games this season have gone over Thursday's total of 132.5 points.

In Southern's 27 games this season, 17 finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 132.5.

Alabama State averages 69.0 points per game compared to Southern's 72.3, amounting to 8.8 points over this contest's over/under of 132.5.

The 138.5 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 6.0 more than the 132.5 over/under in this contest.

Alabama State has a 138.5 average over/under in its games this season, 6.0 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

The over/under for this contest is 8.8 points lower than the average over/under in Southern's games this season of 141.3.

Alabama State Player Prop Info

Antonio Madlock: 15.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.7 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (15-for-78)

15.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.7 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (15-for-78) CJ Hines: 10.0 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (44-for-127)

10.0 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (44-for-127) Micah Octave: 6.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (26-for-80)

6.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (26-for-80) Ubong Okon: 3.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 55.2 FG%

3.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 55.2 FG% Isaiah Range: 9.0 PTS, 29.5 FG%, 26.6 3PT% (50-for-188)

Southern Player Prop Info

Tidjiane Dioumassi: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 41.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (7-for-39)

9.2 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 41.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (7-for-39) Brandon Davis: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (59-for-162)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (59-for-162) Tai'Reon Joseph: 20.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (52-for-170)

20.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (52-for-170) Derrick Tezeno: 8.9 PTS, 50.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.9 PTS, 50.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Delang Muon: 4.5 PTS, 73.1 FG%

