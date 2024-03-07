Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Alcorn State Braves (12-17, 11-5 SWAC) are heavily favored (by 18 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-28, 1-15 SWAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 133.5.
Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alcorn State
133.5 points
Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Last 10 Games
- Alcorn State has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
- The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in four of those 10 games.
- Alcorn State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 142.4 points over its last 10 games, 8.9 more than the 133.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Braves are scoring 2.7 points more per game compared to their season average.
- Mississippi Valley State is 5-4-1 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Four of the Delta Devils' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Mississippi Valley State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 135.7 combined points in its last 10 games, 2.2 more than the 133.5 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Delta Devils are scoring 3.5 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 54.7 PPG.
Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Trends
- Alcorn State is 16-12-0 against the spread this season.
- The teams have hit the over in 15 of Alcorn State's 29 games with a set total.
- The 71.0 points per game the Braves put up are 7.2 fewer points than the Delta Devils give up (78.2).
- Alcorn State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when scoring more than 78.2 points.
- Mississippi Valley State is 11-17-1 against the spread this season.
- In games this season in which it was an underdog by 18 points or more, Mississippi Valley State has a 4-9 record against the spread.
- Mississippi Valley State's games have gone over the point total 12 out of 29 times (41.4%).
- The Delta Devils average 22.5 fewer points per game (54.7) than the Braves allow their opponents to score (77.2).
Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Over/Under Trends
- This season, Alcorn State and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 133.5 points 22 times.
- In Mississippi Valley State's 29 games this season, 13 finished with more combined points than Thursday's total of 133.5.
- Alcorn State averages 71.0 points per game compared to Mississippi Valley State's 54.7, amounting to 7.8 points less than the game's over/under of 133.5.
- This matchup's total is 21.9 less than the 155.4 points these two teams combine to allow per game.
- Alcorn State has a 148.2 average over/under in its games this season, 14.7 more points than the over/under in this contest.
- The over/under for this contest is 0.7 points higher than the average over/under in Mississippi Valley State's games this season of 132.8.
Alcorn State Player Prop Info
- Jeremiah Kendall: 16.5 PTS, 52.9 FG%
- Byron Joshua: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (15-for-65)
- Jeremiah Gambrell: 12.5 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (64-for-151)
- Dekedran Thorn: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (34-for-94)
- Jalen Hawkins: 6.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (23-for-79)
Mississippi Valley State Player Prop Info
- Rayquan Brown: 18.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (38-for-120)
- Donovan Sanders: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.7 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (19-for-79)
- Arecko Gipson: 9.3 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
- Danny Washington: 6.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (27-for-81)
- Reginald Reynolds: 3.9 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (18-for-72)
