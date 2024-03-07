The Alcorn State Braves (12-17, 11-5 SWAC) are heavily favored (by 18 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-28, 1-15 SWAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 133.5.

Have a prediction for Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Alcorn State -18 133.5 points

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Last 10 Games

Alcorn State has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in four of those 10 games.

Alcorn State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 142.4 points over its last 10 games, 8.9 more than the 133.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Braves are scoring 2.7 points more per game compared to their season average.

Mississippi Valley State is 5-4-1 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 contests.

Four of the Delta Devils' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Mississippi Valley State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 135.7 combined points in its last 10 games, 2.2 more than the 133.5 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Delta Devils are scoring 3.5 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 54.7 PPG.

Make your bet on Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State with DraftKings!

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Trends

Alcorn State is 16-12-0 against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in 15 of Alcorn State's 29 games with a set total.

The 71.0 points per game the Braves put up are 7.2 fewer points than the Delta Devils give up (78.2).

Alcorn State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when scoring more than 78.2 points.

Mississippi Valley State is 11-17-1 against the spread this season.

In games this season in which it was an underdog by 18 points or more, Mississippi Valley State has a 4-9 record against the spread.

Mississippi Valley State's games have gone over the point total 12 out of 29 times (41.4%).

The Delta Devils average 22.5 fewer points per game (54.7) than the Braves allow their opponents to score (77.2).

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Over/Under Trends

This season, Alcorn State and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 133.5 points 22 times.

In Mississippi Valley State's 29 games this season, 13 finished with more combined points than Thursday's total of 133.5.

Alcorn State averages 71.0 points per game compared to Mississippi Valley State's 54.7, amounting to 7.8 points less than the game's over/under of 133.5.

This matchup's total is 21.9 less than the 155.4 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

Alcorn State has a 148.2 average over/under in its games this season, 14.7 more points than the over/under in this contest.

The over/under for this contest is 0.7 points higher than the average over/under in Mississippi Valley State's games this season of 132.8.

Alcorn State Player Prop Info

Jeremiah Kendall: 16.5 PTS, 52.9 FG%

16.5 PTS, 52.9 FG% Byron Joshua: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (15-for-65)

11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (15-for-65) Jeremiah Gambrell: 12.5 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (64-for-151)

12.5 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (64-for-151) Dekedran Thorn: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (34-for-94)

7.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (34-for-94) Jalen Hawkins: 6.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (23-for-79)

Mississippi Valley State Player Prop Info

Rayquan Brown: 18.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (38-for-120)

18.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (38-for-120) Donovan Sanders: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.7 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (19-for-79)

10.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.7 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (19-for-79) Arecko Gipson: 9.3 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Danny Washington: 6.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (27-for-81)

6.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (27-for-81) Reginald Reynolds: 3.9 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (18-for-72)

Find the latest odds on Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State & place your bet with BetMGM.