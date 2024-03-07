American vs. Bucknell - Patriot League Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 5 seed Bucknell Bison (13-18, 10-8 Patriot League) are 5.5-point underdogs in their Patriot League Tournament matchup against the No. 4 seed American Eagles (16-15, 10-8 Patriot League) on Thursday at Bender Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The winner moves one step closer to the conference championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
American vs. Bucknell Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
American
128.5 points
American vs. Bucknell Last 10 Games
- American has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Eagles' past 10 games saw five go over the total.
- American has averaged a total of 129.8 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.3 greater than this game's over/under of 128.5.
- In the last 10 games, the Eagles are scoring 7.1 points less per game compared to their season average.
- Bucknell has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Bison have hit the over in three of their last 10 outings.
- Bucknell's average total over the last 10 games is 4.4 points greater than the 128.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Bison are scoring 1.9 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 64.8 PPG.
American vs. Bucknell Betting Trends
- So far this season, American has compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread.
- In games it has played as at least 5.5-point favorites this season, American is 4-5 against the spread.
- The teams have hit the over in 17 of American's 31 games with a set total.
- The Eagles put up 69.1 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 67.5 the Bison allow.
- American has a 13-4 record against the spread and a 13-5 record overall when scoring more than 67.5 points.
- Bucknell has gone 17-13-1 ATS this year.
- Bucknell has a 7-6 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 5.5 points or more.
- Bucknell has gone over in 13 of its 31 games with a set total (41.9%).
- The Bison's 64.8 points per game are only 2.8 fewer points than the 67.6 the Eagles allow.
- Bucknell has put together a 9-1-1 ATS record and an 8-3 overall record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.
American vs. Bucknell Over/Under Trends
- American and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total (128.5 points) 22 times this season.
- There have been 18 Bucknell games that finished with a combined score over 128.5 points this season.
- The point total for this game of 128.5 is 5.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for American (69.1) and Bucknell (64.8).
- The 135.1 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 6.6 more than the 128.5 over/under in this contest.
- This season, the average over/under for American's games is 136.7 points, 8.2 more than the total of 128.5 points set for this contest.
- The over/under for this contest is 3.8 points lower than the average over/under in Bucknell's games this season of 132.3.
American Player Prop Info
- Matt Rogers: 16.4 PTS, 50.4 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (48-for-130)
- Elijah Stephens: 12.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 46.5 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (31-for-92)
- Lorenzo Donadio: 9.1 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (39-for-120)
- Lincoln Ball: 4.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)
- Matt Mayock: 8.6 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (55-for-130)
Bucknell Player Prop Info
- Jack Forrest: 16 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (82-for-218)
- Noah Williamson: 11.8 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (18-for-61)
- Elvin Edmonds IV: 11 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.2 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (30-for-103)
- Ruot Bijiek: 7.4 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (38-for-125)
- Josh Bascoe: 9.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (25-for-71)
