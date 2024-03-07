The No. 5 seed Bucknell Bison (13-18, 10-8 Patriot League) are 5.5-point underdogs in their Patriot League Tournament matchup against the No. 4 seed American Eagles (16-15, 10-8 Patriot League) on Thursday at Bender Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The winner moves one step closer to the conference championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

American vs. Bucknell Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total American -5.5 128.5 points

American vs. Bucknell Last 10 Games

American has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

The Eagles' past 10 games saw five go over the total.

American has averaged a total of 129.8 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.3 greater than this game's over/under of 128.5.

In the last 10 games, the Eagles are scoring 7.1 points less per game compared to their season average.

Bucknell has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Bison have hit the over in three of their last 10 outings.

Bucknell's average total over the last 10 games is 4.4 points greater than the 128.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Bison are scoring 1.9 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 64.8 PPG.

American vs. Bucknell Betting Trends

So far this season, American has compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread.

In games it has played as at least 5.5-point favorites this season, American is 4-5 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in 17 of American's 31 games with a set total.

The Eagles put up 69.1 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 67.5 the Bison allow.

American has a 13-4 record against the spread and a 13-5 record overall when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Bucknell has gone 17-13-1 ATS this year.

Bucknell has a 7-6 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 5.5 points or more.

Bucknell has gone over in 13 of its 31 games with a set total (41.9%).

The Bison's 64.8 points per game are only 2.8 fewer points than the 67.6 the Eagles allow.

Bucknell has put together a 9-1-1 ATS record and an 8-3 overall record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.

American vs. Bucknell Over/Under Trends

American and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total (128.5 points) 22 times this season.

There have been 18 Bucknell games that finished with a combined score over 128.5 points this season.

The point total for this game of 128.5 is 5.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for American (69.1) and Bucknell (64.8).

The 135.1 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 6.6 more than the 128.5 over/under in this contest.

This season, the average over/under for American's games is 136.7 points, 8.2 more than the total of 128.5 points set for this contest.

The over/under for this contest is 3.8 points lower than the average over/under in Bucknell's games this season of 132.3.

American Player Prop Info

Matt Rogers: 16.4 PTS, 50.4 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (48-for-130)

16.4 PTS, 50.4 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (48-for-130) Elijah Stephens: 12.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 46.5 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (31-for-92)

12.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 46.5 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (31-for-92) Lorenzo Donadio: 9.1 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (39-for-120)

9.1 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (39-for-120) Lincoln Ball: 4.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

4.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Matt Mayock: 8.6 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (55-for-130)

Bucknell Player Prop Info

Jack Forrest: 16 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (82-for-218)

16 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (82-for-218) Noah Williamson: 11.8 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (18-for-61)

11.8 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (18-for-61) Elvin Edmonds IV: 11 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.2 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (30-for-103)

11 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.2 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (30-for-103) Ruot Bijiek: 7.4 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (38-for-125)

7.4 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (38-for-125) Josh Bascoe: 9.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (25-for-71)

