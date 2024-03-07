Arizona vs. UCLA - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The UCLA Bruins (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) are underdogs (+9) as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion. The contest airs on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.
Arizona vs. UCLA Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona
147.5 points
Arizona vs. UCLA Last 10 Games
- Arizona is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have hit the over in six of those 10 games.
- Arizona has averaged a total of 159.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 11.8 greater than this game's over/under of 147.5.
- The Wildcats' per-game scoring average across their last 10 games is 1.9 points higher than their season-long average.
- UCLA is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.
- Six of the Bruins' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- UCLA has averaged a total of 133.5 combined points over its last 10 games, 14.0 less than this matchup's over/under of 147.5.
- During their past 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 1.9 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 66.2 PPG.
Arizona vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- Arizona has a 19-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- Arizona has a 13-7 record against the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more.
- A total of 15 of Arizona's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (51.7%).
- The 90.3 points per game the Wildcats average are 24.8 more points than the Bruins give up (65.5).
- Arizona is 19-10 against the spread and 23-6 overall when scoring more than 65.5 points.
- UCLA has a 13-15-1 record against the spread this season.
- UCLA is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this season.
- In UCLA's 29 games with a set total, 12 have hit the over (41.4%).
- The Bruins' 66.2 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 73.3 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- UCLA has put together a 2-2-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.
Arizona vs. UCLA Over/Under Trends
- This season, Arizona's games have gone over this game's 147.5-point total 25 times.
- Four of UCLA's games have finished with a combined score higher than 147.5 points this season.
- Together, these two teams combine for 156.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the total of 147.5 for this matchup.
- The 138.8 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score on average this season are 8.7 fewer than the 147.5-point over/under in this contest.
- On average, Arizona has had a 163.6-point over/under in its games this season, 16.1 more points than the over/under in this contest.
- UCLA's games have an average over/under of 131.7 points this season, 15.8 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.
Arizona Player Prop Info
- Caleb Love: 19.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (80-for-221)
- Oumar Ballo: 13.1 PTS, 10.2 REB, 63.5 FG%
- Pelle Larsson: 13.3 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (33-for-77)
- Keshad Johnson: 11.9 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)
- Kylan Boswell: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (58-for-145)
UCLA Player Prop Info
- Adem Bona: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%
- Lazar Stefanovic: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (46-for-130)
- Sebastian Mack: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.6 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (25-for-86)
- Dylan Andrews: 11.7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (34-for-117)
- Will McClendon: 4.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)
