The UCLA Bruins (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) are underdogs (+9) as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion. The contest airs on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.

Arizona vs. UCLA Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -9 147.5 points

Arizona vs. UCLA Last 10 Games

Arizona is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.

The Wildcats and their opponents have hit the over in six of those 10 games.

Arizona has averaged a total of 159.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 11.8 greater than this game's over/under of 147.5.

The Wildcats' per-game scoring average across their last 10 games is 1.9 points higher than their season-long average.

UCLA is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.

Six of the Bruins' past 10 outings have hit the over.

UCLA has averaged a total of 133.5 combined points over its last 10 games, 14.0 less than this matchup's over/under of 147.5.

During their past 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 1.9 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 66.2 PPG.

Arizona vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Arizona has a 19-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Arizona has a 13-7 record against the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more.

A total of 15 of Arizona's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (51.7%).

The 90.3 points per game the Wildcats average are 24.8 more points than the Bruins give up (65.5).

Arizona is 19-10 against the spread and 23-6 overall when scoring more than 65.5 points.

UCLA has a 13-15-1 record against the spread this season.

UCLA is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this season.

In UCLA's 29 games with a set total, 12 have hit the over (41.4%).

The Bruins' 66.2 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 73.3 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

UCLA has put together a 2-2-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.

Arizona vs. UCLA Over/Under Trends

This season, Arizona's games have gone over this game's 147.5-point total 25 times.

Four of UCLA's games have finished with a combined score higher than 147.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 156.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the total of 147.5 for this matchup.

The 138.8 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score on average this season are 8.7 fewer than the 147.5-point over/under in this contest.

On average, Arizona has had a 163.6-point over/under in its games this season, 16.1 more points than the over/under in this contest.

UCLA's games have an average over/under of 131.7 points this season, 15.8 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.

Arizona Player Prop Info

Caleb Love: 19.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (80-for-221)

19.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (80-for-221) Oumar Ballo: 13.1 PTS, 10.2 REB, 63.5 FG%

13.1 PTS, 10.2 REB, 63.5 FG% Pelle Larsson: 13.3 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (33-for-77)

13.3 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (33-for-77) Keshad Johnson: 11.9 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)

11.9 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72) Kylan Boswell: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (58-for-145)

UCLA Player Prop Info

Adem Bona: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%

12.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 59.2 FG% Lazar Stefanovic: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (46-for-130)

11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (46-for-130) Sebastian Mack: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.6 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (25-for-86)

12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.6 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (25-for-86) Dylan Andrews: 11.7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (34-for-117)

11.7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (34-for-117) Will McClendon: 4.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

