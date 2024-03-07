Skip to main content

Arizona vs. UCLA - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

The UCLA Bruins (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) are underdogs (+9) as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion. The contest airs on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.

Arizona vs. UCLA Betting Odds

Arizona vs UCLA Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arizona

-9

147.5 points

Arizona vs. UCLA Last 10 Games

  • Arizona is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents have hit the over in six of those 10 games.
  • Arizona has averaged a total of 159.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 11.8 greater than this game's over/under of 147.5.
  • The Wildcats' per-game scoring average across their last 10 games is 1.9 points higher than their season-long average.
  • UCLA is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.
  • Six of the Bruins' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • UCLA has averaged a total of 133.5 combined points over its last 10 games, 14.0 less than this matchup's over/under of 147.5.
  • During their past 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 1.9 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 66.2 PPG.

  • Arizona has a 19-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Arizona has a 13-7 record against the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more.
  • A total of 15 of Arizona's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (51.7%).
  • The 90.3 points per game the Wildcats average are 24.8 more points than the Bruins give up (65.5).
  • Arizona is 19-10 against the spread and 23-6 overall when scoring more than 65.5 points.
  • UCLA has a 13-15-1 record against the spread this season.
  • UCLA is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this season.
  • In UCLA's 29 games with a set total, 12 have hit the over (41.4%).
  • The Bruins' 66.2 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 73.3 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • UCLA has put together a 2-2-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.
  • This season, Arizona's games have gone over this game's 147.5-point total 25 times.
  • Four of UCLA's games have finished with a combined score higher than 147.5 points this season.
  • Together, these two teams combine for 156.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the total of 147.5 for this matchup.
  • The 138.8 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score on average this season are 8.7 fewer than the 147.5-point over/under in this contest.
  • On average, Arizona has had a 163.6-point over/under in its games this season, 16.1 more points than the over/under in this contest.
  • UCLA's games have an average over/under of 131.7 points this season, 15.8 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.

Arizona Player Prop Info

  • Caleb Love: 19.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (80-for-221)
  • Oumar Ballo: 13.1 PTS, 10.2 REB, 63.5 FG%
  • Pelle Larsson: 13.3 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (33-for-77)
  • Keshad Johnson: 11.9 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)
  • Kylan Boswell: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (58-for-145)

UCLA Player Prop Info

  • Adem Bona: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%
  • Lazar Stefanovic: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (46-for-130)
  • Sebastian Mack: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.6 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (25-for-86)
  • Dylan Andrews: 11.7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (34-for-117)
  • Will McClendon: 4.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

