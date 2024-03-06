The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-15, 5-11 SEC) host the LSU Tigers (16-13, 8-8 SEC) in a matchup of SEC teams at Bud Walton Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Razorbacks are 4.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under for the matchup is 154.

Arkansas vs. LSU Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -4.5 154 points

Arkansas vs. LSU Last 10 Games

Arkansas has gone 4-6 over its last 10 games, with a 5-4-1 record against the spread in that span.

The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over in eight of those 10 games.

Arkansas has averaged a total of 151 combined points over its last 10 games, three less than this matchup's over/under of 154.

In the last 10 games, the Razorbacks are scoring 1.2 points more per game compared to their season average.

LSU has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Tigers have hit the over five times.

LSU and its opponents have combined to score an average of 155 combined points in its last 10 games, one more than the 154 over/under in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Tigers' points per game average is 77.1, 0.7 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.

Arkansas vs. LSU Betting Trends

Arkansas' ATS record is 10-18-1 this season.

Arkansas has a 4-7 record against the spread in games it was favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

A total of 21 of Arkansas' 29 games with a set total have hit the over (72.4%).

The 76.8 points per game the Razorbacks record are only 2.8 more points than the Tigers allow (74).

Arkansas is 9-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall when scoring more than 74 points.

LSU is 13-16-0 against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least a 4.5-point underdog this season, LSU is 5-5 against the spread.

A total of 14 of LSU's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (48.3%).

The Tigers score just 2.7 fewer points per game (76.4) than the Razorbacks allow (79.1).

LSU has put together a 7-3 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 79.1 points.

Arkansas vs. LSU Over/Under Trends

Arkansas and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under (154 points) 16 times this season.

There have been 11 LSU games that finished with a combined score over 154 points this season.

Arkansas averages 76.8 points per game compared to LSU's 76.4, totaling 0.8 points less than the matchup's over/under of 154.

This game's total is 0.9 more points than the 153.1 these two teams combine to give up per game.

Arkansas has a 155.9 average over/under in its games this season, 1.9 more points than the over/under in this contest.

The over/under for this game is 3.6 points higher than the average over/under in LSU's games this season of 150.4.

Arkansas Player Prop Info

Tramon Mark: 17.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (33-for-85)

17.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (33-for-85) Khalif Battle: 13.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (43-for-115)

13.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (43-for-115) Makhi Mitchell: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 61.1 FG%

7.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 61.1 FG% Trevon Brazile: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)

8.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54) Davonte Davis: 5.8 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (14-for-58)

LSU Player Prop Info

Jordan Wright: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (45-for-131)

14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (45-for-131) Will Baker: 11.8 PTS, 51 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61)

11.8 PTS, 51 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61) Jalen Reed: 8.4 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

8.4 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Trae Hannibal: 5.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

5.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Mike Williams III: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (37-for-98)

