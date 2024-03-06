Arkansas vs. LSU - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-15, 5-11 SEC) host the LSU Tigers (16-13, 8-8 SEC) in a matchup of SEC teams at Bud Walton Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Razorbacks are 4.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under for the matchup is 154.
Arkansas vs. LSU Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arkansas
154 points
Arkansas vs. LSU Last 10 Games
- Arkansas has gone 4-6 over its last 10 games, with a 5-4-1 record against the spread in that span.
- The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over in eight of those 10 games.
- Arkansas has averaged a total of 151 combined points over its last 10 games, three less than this matchup's over/under of 154.
- In the last 10 games, the Razorbacks are scoring 1.2 points more per game compared to their season average.
- LSU has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Tigers have hit the over five times.
- LSU and its opponents have combined to score an average of 155 combined points in its last 10 games, one more than the 154 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Tigers' points per game average is 77.1, 0.7 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.
Arkansas vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Arkansas' ATS record is 10-18-1 this season.
- Arkansas has a 4-7 record against the spread in games it was favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
- A total of 21 of Arkansas' 29 games with a set total have hit the over (72.4%).
- The 76.8 points per game the Razorbacks record are only 2.8 more points than the Tigers allow (74).
- Arkansas is 9-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall when scoring more than 74 points.
- LSU is 13-16-0 against the spread this year.
- When it has played as at least a 4.5-point underdog this season, LSU is 5-5 against the spread.
- A total of 14 of LSU's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (48.3%).
- The Tigers score just 2.7 fewer points per game (76.4) than the Razorbacks allow (79.1).
- LSU has put together a 7-3 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 79.1 points.
Arkansas vs. LSU Over/Under Trends
- Arkansas and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under (154 points) 16 times this season.
- There have been 11 LSU games that finished with a combined score over 154 points this season.
- Arkansas averages 76.8 points per game compared to LSU's 76.4, totaling 0.8 points less than the matchup's over/under of 154.
- This game's total is 0.9 more points than the 153.1 these two teams combine to give up per game.
- Arkansas has a 155.9 average over/under in its games this season, 1.9 more points than the over/under in this contest.
- The over/under for this game is 3.6 points higher than the average over/under in LSU's games this season of 150.4.
Arkansas Player Prop Info
- Tramon Mark: 17.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (33-for-85)
- Khalif Battle: 13.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (43-for-115)
- Makhi Mitchell: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 61.1 FG%
- Trevon Brazile: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)
- Davonte Davis: 5.8 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (14-for-58)
LSU Player Prop Info
- Jordan Wright: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (45-for-131)
- Will Baker: 11.8 PTS, 51 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61)
- Jalen Reed: 8.4 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
- Trae Hannibal: 5.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Mike Williams III: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (37-for-98)
