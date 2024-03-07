Skip to main content

ASUN Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature ASUN teams. That includes the Jacksonville Dolphins versus the Stetson Hatters.

Ahead of today's college hoops action, here's an in-depth peek at the odds.

Today's ASUN Odds & Predictions

Jacksonville Dolphins at Stetson Hatters

Jacksonville will take on Stetson on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.

  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Favorite:Stetson (-6)
  • Total:136.5
  • Prediction: Stetson 76, Jacksonville 69

North Alabama Lions at Austin Peay Governors

North Alabama will take the court against Austin Peay on Friday at 8:00 PM ET at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Best ASUN Bet Today: Austin Peay -4

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

North Alabama

15-14-1

7-8-1

8-6-0

7-6-0

8-8-1

9-7-1

Austin Peay

16-12-1

5-5-1

11-7-0

6-5-1

9-6-0

8-8-1

