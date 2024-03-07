ASUN Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature ASUN teams. That includes the Jacksonville Dolphins versus the Stetson Hatters.
Ahead of today's college hoops action, here's an in-depth peek at the odds.
Today's ASUN Odds & Predictions
Jacksonville Dolphins at Stetson Hatters
Jacksonville will take on Stetson on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Stetson (-6)
- Total:136.5
- Prediction: Stetson 76, Jacksonville 69
North Alabama Lions at Austin Peay Governors
North Alabama will take the court against Austin Peay on Friday at 8:00 PM ET at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Austin Peay (-4)
- Total:147.5
- Prediction: Austin Peay 76, North Alabama 73
Best ASUN Bet Today: Austin Peay -4
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
North Alabama
15-14-1
7-8-1
8-6-0
7-6-0
8-8-1
9-7-1
Austin Peay
16-12-1
5-5-1
11-7-0
6-5-1
9-6-0
8-8-1
