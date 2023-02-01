AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds and predictions: Thursday 2/2

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place this week at one of golf’s most iconic venues. The list of past champions is fitting for such a historic tournament, as active players who have lifted this trophy include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson (five times), Dustin Johnson (twice) and Jordan Spieth. Going farther back, Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson have triumphed at this event on multiple occasions. This year’s field features Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and many more.

Our experts broke down the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, and they are ready to bring you their predictions.

AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM PREDICTION: Tom Hoge (+2200 at DraftKings Sportsbook)





AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook

You can find some of the most competitive AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Fitzpatrick, who won the U.S. Open last summer, is currently a +1100 favorite. That means a $10 wager returns $110 in profits if Fitzpatrick wins the tournament. He is followed by Spieth (+1200), Hovland (+1200), Seamus Power (+1900), Maverick McNealy (+2000) and Tom Hoge (+2200).

There are other markets available; you aren’t restricted to only betting on the champion. For example, you can back a golfer to finish in the top five, top 10 or top 20. Fitzpatrick is +280 for a top-five finish, +165 for the top 10 and +105 to be in the top 20.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions for Thursday, 2/2

Hoge triumphed at Pebble Beach last year, and the current AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds have him as the sixth favorite this time around. Our experts think that the value on Hoge is good, as there are reasons to like his chances beyond his 2022 success. The 33-year-old American has posted five top-15 finishes since the official 2023 campaign began last fall, including a T3 performance at the beginning of January in Hawaii. Hoge leads the entire PGA Tour in strokes gained with approach shots this season.

Our experts also like Lanto Griffin to finish in the top 10 at +750 odds. Griffin was forced to take a break from golf after undergoing surgery on a disc in his back last summer, but his return at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open was promising. The 34-year-old American carded an opening-round 67 and ended up placing T37. He has two top-16 finishes at Pebble Beach in his career, including one top-10 finish.

How to bet on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Leaderboard

The leaderboard for this year’s tournament won’t see any activity until players start teeing off on Thursday. Before that happens, in addition to analyzing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, it is also important to remember the 2022 leaderboard before making predictions for the 2023 festivities.

Hoge triumphed last February at 19-under. He went into the final round tied for first place with Beau Hossler and fired a 4-under 68 compared to Hossler’s 1-under 71. Hossler finished third, one stroke behind Spieth – who was two shots back of Hoge. Patrick Cantlay and Troy Merritt rounded out the top five.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.