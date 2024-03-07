The No. 4 seed Austin Peay Governors (18-14, 10-6 ASUN) are favored by 3.5 points in their ASUN Tournament matchup against the No. 6 seed North Alabama Lions (15-16, 8-8 ASUN) on Thursday at F&M Bank Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The winner will move one step closer to earning an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Austin Peay -3.5 147.5 points

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Last 10 Games

Austin Peay is 5-4-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Governors' last 10 contests saw nine go over the total.

Austin Peay's average total over the last 10 games is 3.0 points fewer than the 147.5 over/under given for this matchup.

The Governors' per-game scoring average over their last 10 games is 8.1 points higher than their season-long average.

North Alabama has a 5-4-1 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Lions have gone over the total four times.

North Alabama has averaged a total of 149.8 combined points over its last 10 games, 2.3 greater than this game's total of 147.5.

During the last 10 games, the Lions are averaging 2.0 fewer points per game than their season average of 76.6 PPG.

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Betting Trends

Austin Peay has gone 16-12-1 ATS this season.

In games it has played as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Austin Peay is 1-3 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in 19 of Austin Peay's 30 games with a set total.

The Governors record only 1.7 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Lions give up (76.1).

Austin Peay has an 8-4-1 record against the spread and a 13-3 record overall when putting up more than 76.1 points.

North Alabama's ATS record is 15-14-1 this season.

North Alabama is 6-5 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

Of North Alabama's 30 games with a set total, 16 have hit the over (53.3%).

The Lions score an average of 76.6 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 72.3 the Governors give up to opponents.

North Alabama has put together a 12-4-1 ATS record and an 11-7 overall record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Over/Under Trends

This season, 14 of Austin Peay's 29 games have gone over Thursday's total of 147.5 points.

This season, 19 games North Alabama has played finished with a combined score over 147.5 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 151 points per game, 3.5 more than the total of 147.5 for this game.

These two teams give up a combined 148.4 points per game, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under.

On average, the over/under in Austin Peay's games is 0.8 fewer points than the over/under of 147.5 in this contest.

North Alabama's games have an average over/under of 152.7 points this season, 5.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Austin Peay Player Prop Info

Demarcus Sharp: 17.5 PTS, 2 STL, 45.4 FG%

17.5 PTS, 2 STL, 45.4 FG% Dezi Jones: 13.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (63-for-171)

13.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (63-for-171) Ja'Monta Black: 12.4 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (106-for-260)

12.4 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (106-for-260) Sai Witt: 12.2 PTS, 52.4 FG%

12.2 PTS, 52.4 FG% Dez White: 8.1 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (61-for-175)

North Alabama Player Prop Info

Jacari Lane: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69) Damien Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.7 FG%

10.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.7 FG% KJ Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (26-for-78)

14.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (26-for-78) Tim Smith Jr.: 9.5 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 44 3PT% (51-for-116)

9.5 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 44 3PT% (51-for-116) Dallas Howell: 8.5 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (52-for-149)

