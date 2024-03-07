The No. 5 seed Belmont Bruins (19-12, 12-8 MVC) are favored by 14 points in the MVC Tournament over the No. 12 seed Valparaiso Beacons (7-24, 3-17 MVC). The teams will hit the court Thursday at 3:30 PM ET live on ESPN+, with the winner moving closer to a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Belmont -14 153.5 points

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Last 10 Games

Belmont has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Bruins and their opponents have combined to hit the over in four of those 10 games.

Belmont has averaged a total of 153.5 combined points in its last 10 games, identical to the over/under of 153.5.

During their last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 2.1 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Valparaiso has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall in its past 10 contests.

Seven of the Beacons' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Valparaiso's average total over the last 10 games is 5.2 points fewer than the 153.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Beacons' per-game scoring average is 67.3, 0.5 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends

Belmont is 15-15-0 against the spread this season.

Belmont is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

In Belmont's 30 games with a set total, 12 have hit the over (40%).

The 78.1 points per game the Bruins score are only 2.9 more points than the Beacons allow (75.2).

Belmont has a 9-6 record against the spread and a 12-4 record overall when scoring more than 75.2 points.

So far this season, Valparaiso has compiled an 18-12-0 record against the spread.

Valparaiso has a 5-3 record against the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season.

Valparaiso has gone over in 16 of its 30 games with a set total (53.3%).

The Beacons' 67.8 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 76.3 the Bruins allow to opponents.

Valparaiso has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 76.3 points.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Trends

Belmont and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total (153.5 points) 13 times this season.

This season, five games Valparaiso has played finished with a combined score higher than 153.5 points.

Belmont averages 78.1 points per game compared to Valparaiso's 67.8, amounting to 7.6 points less than the game's point total of 153.5.

This matchup's over/under is two more points than the 151.5 these two teams combine to give up per game.

Belmont has a 154.4 average over/under in its games this season, 0.9 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

The over/under for this game is 10.5 points higher than the average over/under in Valparaiso's games this season of 143.

Belmont Player Prop Info

Cade Tyson: 16.7 PTS, 49.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (78-for-163)

16.7 PTS, 49.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (78-for-163) Malik Dia: 16.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (40-for-123)

16.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (40-for-123) Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 17.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 57 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (38-for-98)

17.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 57 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (38-for-98) Keishawn Davidson: 9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (41-for-116)

9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (41-for-116) Jayce Willingham: 8.2 PTS, 44 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (39-for-98)

Valparaiso Player Prop Info

Isaiah Stafford: 16.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (55-for-180)

16.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (55-for-180) Cooper Schwieger: 13.2 PTS, 51 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (33-for-87)

13.2 PTS, 51 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (33-for-87) Darius DeAveiro: 7.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)

7.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87) Jaxon Edwards: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 40 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

7.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 40 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68) Jahari Williamson: 8.1 PTS, 36 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (40-for-110)

