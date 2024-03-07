Skip to main content

Belmont vs. Valparaiso - MVC Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

In this story:

Betting
Image placeholder title

The No. 5 seed Belmont Bruins (19-12, 12-8 MVC) are favored by 14 points in the MVC Tournament over the No. 12 seed Valparaiso Beacons (7-24, 3-17 MVC). The teams will hit the court Thursday at 3:30 PM ET live on ESPN+, with the winner moving closer to a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Have a prediction for Belmont vs. Valparaiso? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Betting Odds

Belmont vs Valparaiso Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Belmont

-14

153.5 points

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Last 10 Games

  • Belmont has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • The Bruins and their opponents have combined to hit the over in four of those 10 games.
  • Belmont has averaged a total of 153.5 combined points in its last 10 games, identical to the over/under of 153.5.
  • During their last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 2.1 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
  • Valparaiso has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • Seven of the Beacons' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Valparaiso's average total over the last 10 games is 5.2 points fewer than the 153.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
  • In their past 10 games, the Beacons' per-game scoring average is 67.3, 0.5 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Make your bet on Belmont vs. Valparaiso with DraftKings!

  • Belmont is 15-15-0 against the spread this season.
  • Belmont is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.
  • In Belmont's 30 games with a set total, 12 have hit the over (40%).
  • The 78.1 points per game the Bruins score are only 2.9 more points than the Beacons allow (75.2).
  • Belmont has a 9-6 record against the spread and a 12-4 record overall when scoring more than 75.2 points.
  • So far this season, Valparaiso has compiled an 18-12-0 record against the spread.
  • Valparaiso has a 5-3 record against the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season.
  • Valparaiso has gone over in 16 of its 30 games with a set total (53.3%).
  • The Beacons' 67.8 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 76.3 the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • Valparaiso has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 76.3 points.
  • Belmont and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total (153.5 points) 13 times this season.
  • This season, five games Valparaiso has played finished with a combined score higher than 153.5 points.
  • Belmont averages 78.1 points per game compared to Valparaiso's 67.8, amounting to 7.6 points less than the game's point total of 153.5.
  • This matchup's over/under is two more points than the 151.5 these two teams combine to give up per game.
  • Belmont has a 154.4 average over/under in its games this season, 0.9 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
  • The over/under for this game is 10.5 points higher than the average over/under in Valparaiso's games this season of 143.

Belmont Player Prop Info

  • Cade Tyson: 16.7 PTS, 49.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (78-for-163)
  • Malik Dia: 16.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (40-for-123)
  • Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 17.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 57 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (38-for-98)
  • Keishawn Davidson: 9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (41-for-116)
  • Jayce Willingham: 8.2 PTS, 44 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (39-for-98)

Valparaiso Player Prop Info

  • Isaiah Stafford: 16.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (55-for-180)
  • Cooper Schwieger: 13.2 PTS, 51 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (33-for-87)
  • Darius DeAveiro: 7.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)
  • Jaxon Edwards: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 40 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)
  • Jahari Williamson: 8.1 PTS, 36 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (40-for-110)

Find the latest odds on Belmont vs. Valparaiso & place your bet with BetMGM.

What's Trending

Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube  and subscribe today!
Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1
Betting

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
NFL

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code
Betting

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo
Betting

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

draftkings promo code
Betting

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet MNF with $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.