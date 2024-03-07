Belmont vs. Valparaiso - MVC Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 5 seed Belmont Bruins (19-12, 12-8 MVC) are favored by 14 points in the MVC Tournament over the No. 12 seed Valparaiso Beacons (7-24, 3-17 MVC). The teams will hit the court Thursday at 3:30 PM ET live on ESPN+, with the winner moving closer to a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Have a prediction for Belmont vs. Valparaiso? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Belmont vs. Valparaiso Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Belmont
153.5 points
Belmont vs. Valparaiso Last 10 Games
- Belmont has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Bruins and their opponents have combined to hit the over in four of those 10 games.
- Belmont has averaged a total of 153.5 combined points in its last 10 games, identical to the over/under of 153.5.
- During their last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 2.1 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
- Valparaiso has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Seven of the Beacons' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Valparaiso's average total over the last 10 games is 5.2 points fewer than the 153.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Beacons' per-game scoring average is 67.3, 0.5 points lower than their season-long per-game average.
Make your bet on Belmont vs. Valparaiso with DraftKings!
Belmont vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends
- Belmont is 15-15-0 against the spread this season.
- Belmont is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.
- In Belmont's 30 games with a set total, 12 have hit the over (40%).
- The 78.1 points per game the Bruins score are only 2.9 more points than the Beacons allow (75.2).
- Belmont has a 9-6 record against the spread and a 12-4 record overall when scoring more than 75.2 points.
- So far this season, Valparaiso has compiled an 18-12-0 record against the spread.
- Valparaiso has a 5-3 record against the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season.
- Valparaiso has gone over in 16 of its 30 games with a set total (53.3%).
- The Beacons' 67.8 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 76.3 the Bruins allow to opponents.
- Valparaiso has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 76.3 points.
Belmont vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Trends
- Belmont and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total (153.5 points) 13 times this season.
- This season, five games Valparaiso has played finished with a combined score higher than 153.5 points.
- Belmont averages 78.1 points per game compared to Valparaiso's 67.8, amounting to 7.6 points less than the game's point total of 153.5.
- This matchup's over/under is two more points than the 151.5 these two teams combine to give up per game.
- Belmont has a 154.4 average over/under in its games this season, 0.9 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
- The over/under for this game is 10.5 points higher than the average over/under in Valparaiso's games this season of 143.
Belmont Player Prop Info
- Cade Tyson: 16.7 PTS, 49.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (78-for-163)
- Malik Dia: 16.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (40-for-123)
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 17.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 57 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (38-for-98)
- Keishawn Davidson: 9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (41-for-116)
- Jayce Willingham: 8.2 PTS, 44 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (39-for-98)
Valparaiso Player Prop Info
- Isaiah Stafford: 16.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (55-for-180)
- Cooper Schwieger: 13.2 PTS, 51 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (33-for-87)
- Darius DeAveiro: 7.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)
- Jaxon Edwards: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 40 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)
- Jahari Williamson: 8.1 PTS, 36 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (40-for-110)
Find the latest odds on Belmont vs. Valparaiso & place your bet with BetMGM.