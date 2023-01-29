Bengals vs Chiefs player props, best bet & injury report: Sunday, 1/29

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and RB Joe Mixon.

Somehow, someway, it's already Conference Championship weekend, and we have all the best bets you need right here. It'll be the Bengals and Chiefs once more as Joe Burrow leads the Bengals into Arrowhead to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Sunday night. There are some super juicy Bengals vs. Chiefs player props on the board at Caesars Sportsbook

CINCINNATI BENGALS VS. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PREDICTION: Bengals +1.5 (-110 at Caesars Sportsbook)





Bengals vs. Chiefs player props highlighting Joe Mixon & Travis Kelce

Of the available Bengals vs. Chiefs player prop markets, both Joe Mixon and Travis Kelce naturally catch the eye due to their heavy involvement in their respective offenses. While Mixon and Kelce are -130 and -122 to score, respectively (the two most favored anytime touchdown scorers in the game), there isn’t much fun in that.

There is, however, fun in a little player prop same game parlay, as taking both players to score on Caesars gives you a +255 same game parlay. At over +250 for the two most likely outcomes, this feels like a great value spot for anyone who just wants a little extra skin in the game without selecting a side.

The more one dives into this game, the harder pressed one is to find a better value spot than the aforementioned same-game parlay. Joe Mixon and Travis Kelce have combined for 16 touchdowns in 22 combined career postseason games and are both considered the most likely players to score for their respective teams, 2 of the most high-powered offenses in football.

This is a keep-it-simple spot with our Bengals vs. Chiefs player props. Take the +255 on the two most likely outcomes in the anytime touchdown scorer market and let's have some fun.

Bengals vs. Chiefs final injury report: Patrick Mahomes WILL start

After being listed as a full participant in practice on Friday, it appears Patrick Mahomes WILL start in the AFC Championship game tonight. Travis Kelce was a full participant, and while he is officially listed as questionable, it is believed he will start and play his normal snaps. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman were both listed as limited participants.

On the other side, Zac Taylor has ruled out left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa. Otherwise, the Bengals appear to be a full go.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.