Bengals vs. Chiefs Prediction & Betting Preview: 2023 AFC Championship

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

The AFC Championship game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for the fifth season in a row, and for the second straight year, it will feature the same teams. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 in last year’s matchup and beat them by that same score earlier in the 2023 regular season.

With a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line, our experts made a Bengals vs. Chiefs prediction.

BENGALS VS. CHIEFS PREDICTION: Bengals money line





Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs betting preview for the 2023 AFC Championship

The Bengals and Chiefs are beginning to solidify themselves as the class of the AFC and because of that, are becoming all too familiar with each other. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow has been cool under pressure, and went into Buffalo last weekend to defeat the Bills 27-10.

Meanwhile, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes helped take down the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 the day prior to advance to this game. While both teams may have scored the same number of points, the games had a far different feel. The Bengals dominated from the opening kickoff and that showing helped our experts feel confident in back the Cincinnati money line for their Bengals vs. Chiefs prediction.

Bengals vs. Chiefs prediction: Cincinnati money line

The betting market has been all over the place for this AFC Championship matchup. The Chiefs opened as the favorites, then the Bengals were favored, and now the game is essentially a pick ‘em. It’s been difficult for consistency due to the elephant in the room. That would be Mahomes’ ankle injury that he suffered in the Chiefs' win over the Jags.

It’s at a point where fans are monitoring how he walks in and out of press conferences. The fact remains that he was forced to miss time in the Jacksonville game, and when he returned after halftime, he had a noticeable limp and was not himself. Mahomes is a guy who is known for the magic he creates outside of the pocket, which will be severely limited this weekend.

Even if Mahomes was 100%, Burrow and the Bengals have proven they are not intimidated by Kansas City. Not only have they defeated them in the last two meetings, but both of those were also at Arrowhead Stadium. Burrow has a trio of receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd that can give the Chiefs secondary fits.

If that wasn’t enough, the Bengals rushed for 172 yards against the Bills last week, who had the fifth-best rushing defense in the league. Along with the Chiefs' best player in Mahomes not being 100%, we’ll make our Bengals vs. Chiefs prediction on Cincinnati to win the game outright.

Bengals vs. Chiefs best bet: Bengals ML

As mentioned, this game has essentially been made a pick 'em, as both teams have odds of -110 on the money line. That means an $11 wager on either team would profit $10 as long as the team you bet on wins the game by any amount.

If you'd like to target the point spread, the Chiefs are one-point home underdogs, and the Bengals are one-point road favorites; both sides come with a -110 price.

