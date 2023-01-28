Bengals vs. Chiefs spread prediction & expert pick: AFC Championship

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

We have a rematch of the AFC Championship game from last season between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, it was Joe Burrow and the Bengals who came out victorious last season, winning 27-24 in overtime en route to the super bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have home-field advantage in this one and are looking for revenge, but will they get it?

Our experts have the answer to that question with their Bengals vs. Chiefs spread prediction, so let’s dive into their analysis with odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

CINCINNATI BENGALS VS. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS SPREAD PREDICTION: Bengals +1.5 (-110 at Caesars Sportsbook)





Sign up for a new Caesars account now, and you’ll have first-bet insurance worth up to $1,250 for our experts’ Bengals vs. Chiefs spread prediction.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup in the 2023 AFC Championship

Not only is this a rematch of the AFC Championship game from last season, but these two teams met up in Week 12 in Cincinnati. It was the same story as the AFC Championship last season, the Bengals won 27-24. Burrow was the star of that matchup throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns, and he looks to do it again in this matchup.

The Bengals will enter this game after taking down the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on the road in the Divisional Round. They dominated that contest for all 60 minutes, and it never felt like the Bills had a chance to come back. Cincinnati recorded 172 rushing yards against a Bills defense that allowed just 104.6 yards per game on the ground in the regular season (fifth in the NFL). Joe Mixon missed the first matchup between these two teams so it was Samaje Perine who took advantage. He carried the ball 21 times for 106 yards. If Mixon can get going like that on the ground in this one, we like the Bengals’ chances.

The Chiefs took down the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the Divisional Round, but the biggest news from that game was QB Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury. Mahomes left the game after suffering a high ankle sprain in the first quarter, and although he returned after halftime, he didn’t look like his typical self. He helped lead the team to 10 second-half points, but he wasn’t very mobile, which has been a major portion of his game in the playoffs.

Heading into the weekend, Mahomes is off the injury report and will start at quarterback this Sunday, according to head coach Andy Reid. Mahomes may be good to go for the weekend, but that does not give us confidence that he is 100% healthy for our pick against the spread.

Bengals vs. Chiefs point spread, money line & betting odds at Caesars

The Chiefs are a slight -1.5 favorite with -110 odds this Sunday, while their money line price is -120 at Caesars Sportsbook. The Bengals are +1.5 road underdogs and carry +100 odds on the money line. The game total (over/under) is set at 48; both the over and under carry a -110 price.

You can risk $100 on Cincinnati to cover the spread, and if they win, you’ll earn $90 of profits. Anyone that wants to back Kansas City’s -1.5 spread, you can wager $100 to earn $90 of winnings if the home team can cover the spread in this one. We, however, are rolling with Cincinnati in our Bengals vs. Chiefs spread prediction.

Our Bengals vs. Chiefs spread prediction: Bengals +1.5 (-110 at Caesars)

We had thought that the Bengals' offensive line was going to struggle without Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa last weekend. But that just was not the case. The Bengals' offensive line dominated most of the game against the Bills last week. It’s not expected that either will be back for this game, so this patchwork offensive line will once again have to play very well. This Chiefs defense loves to blitz, in fact, they ranked second in the NFL with 55 sacks.

Although the Chiefs may pressure QB Joe Burrow more than the Bills, we think the Bengals can outlast the hosts. Joe Burrow seems to have the best of Mahomes right now, with back-to-back 27-24 victories. Well, we think Joe cool will do it again and win the AFC Championship on the road for the second straight year.

Mahomes is going to play, but with a high ankle sprain, there is no way he will be 100% healthy. If the Bengals were able to take down Kansas City at Arrowhead in last year’s AFC Championship, and again in this season’s meeting, we predict they can take down the Chiefs once more. Therefore, our pick against the spread for this matchup is for Cincinnati to win outright and cover the +1 odds, which has -110 odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Use this link to register at Caesars today and not have to stress about the result of your first wager with up to $1,250 worth of bet insurance.

Bet our expert pick at Caesars and get first-bet insurance worth up to $1,250

Whether you want to fade or follow our experts’ Bengals vs. Chiefs, spread prediction, make sure you sign up for a new account at Caesars Sportsbook. After signing up using promo code ATHLONFULL, deposit $10 or more and risk up to $1,250 with or against our experts’ Bengals vs. Chiefs spread prediction.

If you lose, you will be refunded with a bonus bet equivalent to your initial stake. Whether you are betting on the AFC Championship or another sporting event this weekend, make sure you activate your Caesars account today.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.