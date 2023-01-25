Best Ohio sportsbooks, sports betting sites & bonuses ahead of NFL Playoffs

Ohio is still within its first month with legal online sports betting and the Cincinnati Bengals will play in the AFC Championship this Sunday. Therefore, there’s never been a better time to be a sports fan and sports bettor in the state of Ohio.

It also means it’s important to make sure you’re a member of each of the best Ohio sportsbooks so that you can take advantage of their bonus offers. That’s why we’ve collected each of them for you here, and we’ll be taking to you through DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, PointsBet, BetMGM and Bet365 sportsbooks.

Best Ohio sportsbooks and their bonus offers

Since we’ll be taking you through six of the best Ohio sportsbooks and their bonus offers, it’s going to be a solid amount of information to take in. To help keep it all organized, we’ve outlined each of the best Ohio sportsbooks, along with a quick phrase of what you can expect from their sign-up bonuses below:

DraftKings Ohio : Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed

: Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed FanDuel Ohio : Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets no matter what

: Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets no matter what Caesars Ohio : Insurance on your first bet up to $1,500

: Insurance on your first bet up to $1,500 PointsBet Ohio : Get up to 5 x $100 second chance bets

: Get up to 5 x $100 second chance bets BetMGM Ohio : First-bet insurance up to $1,000

: First-bet insurance up to $1,000 Bet365 Ohio: Bet $1 and win $200 in bonus credits guaranteed

DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook promo and bonus offer

Let’s get things started with one of the best Ohio sportsbooks that you’ve likely heard of, which is DraftKings Sportsbook. You can sign up for a new account, and you’ll automatically enroll in their welcome offer because no DraftKings Ohio bonus code is required. All that’s needed is a $5 deposit and a $5 wager on any game this week.

Then, you’ll automatically win $200 in bonus bets no matter if that $5 bet wins or loses. Whether you want to bet on the Bengals to take down the Chiefs this weekend or a game as soon as tonight, it’s all on the table. Just make sure you click here to create your new account for one of the best Ohio sportsbooks and bonus offers.

FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook promo and bonus offer

FanDuel Sportsbook is another one of the best Ohio sportsbooks that you’ll certainly want to join ahead of the NFL playoffs this weekend. You can register for a new account here, and grab their bonus offer in the process. After you deposit at least $10, you just need to bet $5 on anything and much like DraftKings, you’ll instantly win $200 in bonus bets.

There’s no FanDuel Ohio bonus code required, so it’s a breeze to get started. Again, you’re welcome to get started with a matchup tonight so that you’ll have $200 in bonus bets to work with in time for the Bengals on Sunday. No matter which game you choose, sign up here to become a member at one of the best Ohio sportsbooks.

Caesars Ohio Sportsbook promo and bonus offer

Next up on our list of the best Ohio sportsbooks is yet another one you’ve likely heard of - Caesars Sportsbook. You can use this link to make your new account, and by using the Caesars Ohio bonus code ATHLON1BET, you’ll automatically enroll in first-bet insurance up to $1,500.

All that is required is a minimum $10 bet, which can be on anything. If that first bet wins - great - you’ll be paid out as normal. If it loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet of the amount you wagered. It’s a true win-win of a bonus offer, so don’t miss out and create your new account using the Caesars Ohio bonus code ATHLON1BET.

PointsBet Ohio Sportsbook promo and bonus offer

PointsBet Sportsbook is another one of the best Ohio sportsbooks and has a different spin on things for their welcome bonus. After you click here to sign up, you’ll automatically enroll in their version of first-bet insurance without needing a PointsBet Ohio bonus code. This time, each of your first bets for five straight days will be covered.

Your first fixed odds wager up to $100 for each of your first five days at PointsBet will be fully insured. That means that if any of those wagers lose, you’ll be credited with a refund of the amount you wagered in Second Chance bets. With $500 in second chance bets up for grabs, PointsBet is certainly one of the best Ohio sportsbooks, and you can simply use this link to register for your new account.

BetMGM Ohio Sportsbook promo and bonus offer

Insurance seems to be the theme of the best Ohio sportsbooks, and that continues with BetMGM Sportsbook. You can register for your new account and automatically claim first-bet insurance up to $1,000 as there is no requirement for a BetMGM Ohio bonus code. Much like Caesars, you’ll just need to place an initial bet of at least $10.

That first bet can be on any game of any sport and if it loses, you’ll receive a refund of the amount you wagered in site credit. It doesn’t get much easier than that, and you can click here to sign up for yet another one of the best Ohio sportsbooks ahead of the NFL playoffs this weekend.

Bet365 Ohio Sportsbook promo and bonus offer

Bet365 Sportsbook has taken a huge leap with the launch of Ohio sports betting. After you become a new member, you’ll quickly see why it’s one of the best Ohio sportsbooks. All you’ll need to do is make a $10+ deposit and bet just a single dollar to experience an incredible welcome offer.

After that, you’ll instantly win $200 in bonus credits, no matter if that $1 bet wins or loses. There’s no Bet365 Ohio bonus code necessary, so you’ll instantly enroll in an offer to win 200 times your bet amount. You couldn’t ask for a much more generous sign-up bonus, so make sure you use this link to register for your new account at one of the best Ohio sportsbooks.

Where is online sports betting legal?

As mentioned, Ohio is still within its first month of legal online sports betting, as it launched on New Year’s Day 2023. Now that the Buckeye State has been added to the mix, here is the full list of states in which sports betting is legal:

AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV and WY

How to get started with the best Ohio sportsbooks

After going through each of the best Ohio sportsbooks and their bonus offers, of course you’ll want to get started ahead of the NFL playoff games this weekend. The Bengals are slight favorites against the Chiefs, but the game will be very competitive, so make sure you sign up for a new player account at any of the best Ohio sportsbooks.

You’ll be able to do so as long as you follow one of our provided links to its corresponding sportsbook. By doing so, you’ll be able to register and grab each incredible sign-up bonuses from the best Ohio sportsbooks listed below:

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.