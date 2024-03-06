Big 12 Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6
The BYU Cougars versus the Iowa State Cyclones is one of three games on the Wednesday college basketball slate that includes a Big 12 team in play.
Take a peek at our odds breakdown for all the college basketball action today -- keep scrolling for more!
Today's Big 12 Odds & Predictions
No. 1 Houston Cougars at UCF Knights
Houston will meet UCF on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Houston (-8.5)
- Total:133
- Prediction: Houston 72, UCF 63
TCU Horned Frogs at West Virginia Mountaineers
TCU will match up with West Virginia on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:TCU (-5.5)
- Total:152
- Prediction: TCU 77, West Virginia 71
No. 20 BYU Cougars at No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones
BYU squares off against Iowa State on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Iowa State (-7.5)
- Total:144.5
- Prediction: Iowa State 75, BYU 71
Best Big 12 Bet Today: Iowa State -7.5
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
BYU
17-11-1
16-6-1
1-4-0
12-5-0
2-6-1
6-9-1
Iowa State
21-8-0
15-6-0
6-2-0
14-3-0
7-2-0
12-4-0
