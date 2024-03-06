Big 12 Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

The BYU Cougars versus the Iowa State Cyclones is one of three games on the Wednesday college basketball slate that includes a Big 12 team in play.

Today's Big 12 Odds & Predictions

No. 1 Houston Cougars at UCF Knights

Houston will meet UCF on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Houston (-8.5)

Houston (-8.5) Total: 133

133 Prediction: Houston 72, UCF 63

TCU Horned Frogs at West Virginia Mountaineers

TCU will match up with West Virginia on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: TCU (-5.5)

TCU (-5.5) Total: 152

152 Prediction: TCU 77, West Virginia 71

No. 20 BYU Cougars at No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones

BYU squares off against Iowa State on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Best Big 12 Bet Today: Iowa State -7.5

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record BYU 17-11-1 16-6-1 1-4-0 12-5-0 2-6-1 6-9-1 Iowa State 21-8-0 15-6-0 6-2-0 14-3-0 7-2-0 12-4-0

