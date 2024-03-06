Skip to main content

Big 12 Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

The BYU Cougars versus the Iowa State Cyclones is one of three games on the Wednesday college basketball slate that includes a Big 12 team in play.

Take a peek at our odds breakdown for all the college basketball action today -- keep scrolling for more!

Today's Big 12 Odds & Predictions

No. 1 Houston Cougars at UCF Knights

Houston will meet UCF on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

TCU Horned Frogs at West Virginia Mountaineers

TCU will match up with West Virginia on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Favorite:TCU (-5.5)
  • Total:152
  • Prediction: TCU 77, West Virginia 71

No. 20 BYU Cougars at No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones

BYU squares off against Iowa State on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Best Big 12 Bet Today: Iowa State -7.5

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

BYU

17-11-1

16-6-1

1-4-0

12-5-0

2-6-1

6-9-1

Iowa State

21-8-0

15-6-0

6-2-0

14-3-0

7-2-0

12-4-0

