Big East Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6
Three games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule feature a Big East team, including the matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Marquette Golden Eagles.
There is college basketball action on tap today, and we have you covered with the betting insights you need to get an edge.
Today's Big East Odds & Predictions
Villanova Wildcats at Seton Hall Pirates
Villanova will play Seton Hall on Wednesday at 6:30 PM ET at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Seton Hall (-1)
- Total:135
- Prediction: Villanova 71, Seton Hall 69
Xavier Musketeers at Butler Bulldogs
Xavier hit the court against Butler on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Butler (-2)
- Total:157.5
- Prediction: Butler 76, Xavier 75
No. 2 UConn Huskies at No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles
UConn will play Marquette on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:UConn (-5)
- Total:151.5
- Prediction: Marquette 75, UConn 74
Best Big East Bet Today: Marquette +5
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
Marquette
17-11-1
13-9-0
4-2-1
11-4-0
5-6-0
12-6-0
UConn
18-11-0
18-10-0
0-1-0
9-7-0
5-4-0
11-7-0
