Big East Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

Betting
Three games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule feature a Big East team, including the matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Marquette Golden Eagles.

There is college basketball action on tap today, and we have you covered with the betting insights you need to get an edge.

Today's Big East Odds & Predictions

Villanova Wildcats at Seton Hall Pirates

Villanova will play Seton Hall on Wednesday at 6:30 PM ET at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Xavier Musketeers at Butler Bulldogs

Xavier hit the court against Butler on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

No. 2 UConn Huskies at No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles

UConn will play Marquette on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Best Big East Bet Today: Marquette +5

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Marquette

17-11-1

13-9-0

4-2-1

11-4-0

5-6-0

12-6-0

UConn

18-11-0

18-10-0

0-1-0

9-7-0

5-4-0

11-7-0

