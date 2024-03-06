Big South Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6
The Radford Highlanders versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans is the only game on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that features a Big South team in play.
With Wednesday's college basketball slate upon us, stay on top of the latest betting trends with our preview right here.
Today's Big South Odds & Predictions
Radford Highlanders at South Carolina Upstate Spartans
Radford will square off against South Carolina Upstate on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Radford (-5)
- Total:140.5
- Prediction: Radford 73, South Carolina Upstate 71
Best Big South Bet Today: Radford -5
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
South Carolina Upstate
11-14-1
0-2-1
11-12-0
3-6-1
8-8-0
7-8-1
Radford
13-14-2
6-9-1
7-5-1
4-7-0
7-7-1
4-11-1
