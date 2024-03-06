Big South Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

The Radford Highlanders versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans is the only game on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that features a Big South team in play.

Today's Big South Odds & Predictions

Radford Highlanders at South Carolina Upstate Spartans

Radford will square off against South Carolina Upstate on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Radford (-5)

Radford (-5) Total: 140.5

140.5 Prediction: Radford 73, South Carolina Upstate 71

Best Big South Bet Today: Radford -5

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record South Carolina Upstate 11-14-1 0-2-1 11-12-0 3-6-1 8-8-0 7-8-1 Radford 13-14-2 6-9-1 7-5-1 4-7-0 7-7-1 4-11-1

