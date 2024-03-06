Skip to main content

Big South Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

The Radford Highlanders versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans is the only game on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that features a Big South team in play.

With Wednesday's college basketball slate upon us, stay on top of the latest betting trends with our preview right here.

Today's Big South Odds & Predictions

Radford Highlanders at South Carolina Upstate Spartans

Radford will square off against South Carolina Upstate on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina.

  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Favorite:Radford (-5)
  • Total:140.5
  • Prediction: Radford 73, South Carolina Upstate 71

Best Big South Bet Today: Radford -5

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

South Carolina Upstate

11-14-1

0-2-1

11-12-0

3-6-1

8-8-0

7-8-1

Radford

13-14-2

6-9-1

7-5-1

4-7-0

7-7-1

4-11-1

