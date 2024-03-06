Big Ten Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6
There are two games featuring a Big Ten team on Wednesday in college basketball play.
With Wednesday's college basketball slate upon us, stay on top of the latest betting odds with our preview right here.
Today's Big Ten Odds & Predictions
Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan State Spartans
Northwestern squares off against Michigan State on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan.
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Favorite:Michigan State (-9.5)
- Total:135.5
- Prediction: Michigan State 74, Northwestern 68
Indiana Hoosiers at Minnesota Golden Gophers
Indiana will match up with Minnesota on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Favorite:Minnesota (-5.5)
- Total:150
- Prediction: Minnesota 76, Indiana 72
Best Big Ten Bet Today: Michigan State -9.5
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
Northwestern
15-13-1
8-9-1
7-4-0
8-7-1
5-5-0
11-7-0
Michigan State
17-12-0
14-9-0
3-3-0
11-6-0
5-4-0
10-8-0
