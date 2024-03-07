Big Ten Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus the Wisconsin Badgers is the only game on Thursday's college basketball schedule that features a Big Ten team on the court.

There is college basketball action on tap today, and we've got you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Have a prediction for today's Big Ten games? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Today's Big Ten Odds & Predictions

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Wisconsin Badgers

Rutgers will play Wisconsin on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Make your bet on today's Big Ten matches with DraftKings!

Best Big Ten Bet Today: Wisconsin -10

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record Rutgers 13-15-0 7-7-0 6-8-0 9-6-0 4-7-0 8-10-0 Wisconsin 12-17-0 8-12-0 4-5-0 8-8-0 2-9-0 7-11-0

Find the latest odds on today's Big Ten games & place your bet with BetMGM.