Big Ten Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus the Wisconsin Badgers is the only game on Thursday's college basketball schedule that features a Big Ten team on the court.
There is college basketball action on tap today, and we've got you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.
Have a prediction for today's Big Ten games? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Today's Big Ten Odds & Predictions
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Wisconsin Badgers
Rutgers will play Wisconsin on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Wisconsin (-10)
- Total:133.5
- Prediction: Wisconsin 74, Rutgers 64
Make your bet on today's Big Ten matches with DraftKings!
Best Big Ten Bet Today: Wisconsin -10
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
Rutgers
13-15-0
7-7-0
6-8-0
9-6-0
4-7-0
8-10-0
Wisconsin
12-17-0
8-12-0
4-5-0
8-8-0
2-9-0
7-11-0
Find the latest odds on today's Big Ten games & place your bet with BetMGM.