Skip to main content

Big Ten Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

In this story:

Betting
Image placeholder title

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus the Wisconsin Badgers is the only game on Thursday's college basketball schedule that features a Big Ten team on the court.

There is college basketball action on tap today, and we've got you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Have a prediction for today's Big Ten games? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Today's Big Ten Odds & Predictions

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Wisconsin Badgers

Rutgers will play Wisconsin on Friday at 7:00 PM ET at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Make your bet on today's Big Ten matches with DraftKings!

Best Big Ten Bet Today: Wisconsin -10

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Rutgers

13-15-0

7-7-0

6-8-0

9-6-0

4-7-0

8-10-0

Wisconsin

12-17-0

8-12-0

4-5-0

8-8-0

2-9-0

7-11-0

Find the latest odds on today's Big Ten games & place your bet with BetMGM.

What's Trending

Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube  and subscribe today!
Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1
Betting

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
NFL

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code
Betting

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo
Betting

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

draftkings promo code
Betting

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet MNF with $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.