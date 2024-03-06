Big West Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

The CSU Northridge Matadors versus the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors is the only game on the Wednesday college basketball slate that includes a Big West team in play.

With Wednesday's college basketball slate upon us, stay on top of the latest betting odds with our preview below.

Today's Big West Odds & Predictions

CSU Northridge Matadors at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

CSU Northridge plays Hawaii on Thursday at 12:00 AM ET at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Favorite: Hawaii (-8)

Hawaii (-8) Total: 146.5

146.5 Prediction: Hawaii 76, CSU Northridge 69

Best Big West Bet Today: Hawaii -8

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record CSU Northridge 20-9-0 9-3-0 11-6-0 8-6-0 12-3-0 11-8-0 Hawaii 11-17-1 9-9-1 2-8-0 5-10-1 4-7-0 7-11-0

