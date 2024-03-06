Big West Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6
The CSU Northridge Matadors versus the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors is the only game on the Wednesday college basketball slate that includes a Big West team in play.
With Wednesday's college basketball slate upon us, stay on top of the latest betting odds with our preview below.
Have a prediction for today's Big West games? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Today's Big West Odds & Predictions
CSU Northridge Matadors at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
CSU Northridge plays Hawaii on Thursday at 12:00 AM ET at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
- Favorite:Hawaii (-8)
- Total:146.5
- Prediction: Hawaii 76, CSU Northridge 69
Make your bet on today's Big West matches with DraftKings!
Best Big West Bet Today: Hawaii -8
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
CSU Northridge
20-9-0
9-3-0
11-6-0
8-6-0
12-3-0
11-8-0
Hawaii
11-17-1
9-9-1
2-8-0
5-10-1
4-7-0
7-11-0
Find the latest odds on today's Big West games & place your bet with BetMGM.