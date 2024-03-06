Skip to main content

Big West Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

Betting
The CSU Northridge Matadors versus the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors is the only game on the Wednesday college basketball slate that includes a Big West team in play.

With Wednesday's college basketball slate upon us, stay on top of the latest betting odds with our preview below.

Today's Big West Odds & Predictions

CSU Northridge Matadors at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

CSU Northridge plays Hawaii on Thursday at 12:00 AM ET at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

  • TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
  • Favorite:Hawaii (-8)
  • Total:146.5
  • Prediction: Hawaii 76, CSU Northridge 69

Best Big West Bet Today: Hawaii -8

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

CSU Northridge

20-9-0

9-3-0

11-6-0

8-6-0

12-3-0

11-8-0

Hawaii

11-17-1

9-9-1

2-8-0

5-10-1

4-7-0

7-11-0

