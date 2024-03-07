Big West Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

The UC Davis Aggies versus the UCSD Tritons is one of four games on the Thursday college basketball schedule that includes a Big West team in play.

Today's Big West Odds & Predictions

CSU Fullerton Titans at UC Riverside Highlanders

CSU Fullerton will take the court against UC Riverside on Friday at 10:00 PM ET at UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UC Riverside (-3)

UC Riverside (-3) Total: 137.5

137.5 Prediction: UC Riverside 70, CSU Fullerton 67

UC Davis Aggies at UCSD Tritons

UC Davis will take the court against UCSD on Friday at 10:00 PM ET at LionTree Arena in San Diego, California.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UCSD (-6.5)

UCSD (-6.5) Total: 139.5

139.5 Prediction: UCSD 74, UC Davis 67

Cal Poly Mustangs at UC Irvine Anteaters

Cal Poly plays UC Irvine on Friday at 10:00 PM ET at Bren Events Center in Irvine, California.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UC Irvine (-23.5)

UC Irvine (-23.5) Total: 138.5

138.5 Prediction: UC Irvine 81, Cal Poly 59

UCSB Gauchos at Long Beach State Beach

UCSB squares off against Long Beach State on Friday at 10:00 PM ET at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Long Beach State (-4)

Long Beach State (-4) Total: 154

154 Prediction: Long Beach State 76, UCSB 73

Best Big West Bet Today: Long Beach State -4

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record UCSB 9-17-1 5-12-1 4-5-0 3-10-1 5-7-0 6-12-0 Long Beach State 13-15-0 7-10-0 6-5-0 4-5-0 9-7-0 8-10-0

