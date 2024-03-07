Big West Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7
The UC Davis Aggies versus the UCSD Tritons is one of four games on the Thursday college basketball schedule that includes a Big West team in play.
For analysis of all the big matchups in college hoops today, read our betting odds preview right here.
Have a prediction for today's Big West games? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Today's Big West Odds & Predictions
CSU Fullerton Titans at UC Riverside Highlanders
CSU Fullerton will take the court against UC Riverside on Friday at 10:00 PM ET at UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:UC Riverside (-3)
- Total:137.5
- Prediction: UC Riverside 70, CSU Fullerton 67
UC Davis Aggies at UCSD Tritons
UC Davis will take the court against UCSD on Friday at 10:00 PM ET at LionTree Arena in San Diego, California.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:UCSD (-6.5)
- Total:139.5
- Prediction: UCSD 74, UC Davis 67
Cal Poly Mustangs at UC Irvine Anteaters
Cal Poly plays UC Irvine on Friday at 10:00 PM ET at Bren Events Center in Irvine, California.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:UC Irvine (-23.5)
- Total:138.5
- Prediction: UC Irvine 81, Cal Poly 59
UCSB Gauchos at Long Beach State Beach
UCSB squares off against Long Beach State on Friday at 10:00 PM ET at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Long Beach State (-4)
- Total:154
- Prediction: Long Beach State 76, UCSB 73
Make your bet on today's Big West matches with DraftKings!
Best Big West Bet Today: Long Beach State -4
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
UCSB
9-17-1
5-12-1
4-5-0
3-10-1
5-7-0
6-12-0
Long Beach State
13-15-0
7-10-0
6-5-0
4-5-0
9-7-0
8-10-0
Find the latest odds on today's Big West games & place your bet with BetMGM.