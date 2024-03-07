Skip to main content

Big West Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

The UC Davis Aggies versus the UCSD Tritons is one of four games on the Thursday college basketball schedule that includes a Big West team in play.

Today's Big West Odds & Predictions

CSU Fullerton Titans at UC Riverside Highlanders

CSU Fullerton will take the court against UC Riverside on Friday at 10:00 PM ET at UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California.

UC Davis Aggies at UCSD Tritons

UC Davis will take the court against UCSD on Friday at 10:00 PM ET at LionTree Arena in San Diego, California.

  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Favorite:UCSD (-6.5)
  • Total:139.5
  • Prediction: UCSD 74, UC Davis 67

Cal Poly Mustangs at UC Irvine Anteaters

Cal Poly plays UC Irvine on Friday at 10:00 PM ET at Bren Events Center in Irvine, California.

UCSB Gauchos at Long Beach State Beach

UCSB squares off against Long Beach State on Friday at 10:00 PM ET at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

Best Big West Bet Today: Long Beach State -4

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

UCSB

9-17-1

5-12-1

4-5-0

3-10-1

5-7-0

6-12-0

Long Beach State

13-15-0

7-10-0

6-5-0

4-5-0

9-7-0

8-10-0

