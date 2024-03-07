The No. 2 seed Boston University Terriers (15-16, 10-8 Patriot League) are 3.5-point favorites in the Patriot League Tournament against the No. 7 seed Navy Midshipmen (13-17, 8-10 Patriot League) on Thursday at Case Gym. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET and airs on ESPN+, with the winner moving one step closer to securing a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Have a prediction for Boston University vs. Navy? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Boston University vs. Navy Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Boston University -3.5 133 points

Boston University vs. Navy Last 10 Games

Boston University has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with a 5-4-1 record against the spread during that span.

The Terriers and their opponents have hit the over in six of those 10 games.

Boston University and its opponents have combined to score an average of 132.3 points over its last 10 games, 0.7 less than the 133 over/under in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Terriers are scoring 4.7 points more per game compared to their season average.

Navy has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-4-1 record against the spread in that span.

Six of the Midshipmen's last 10 games have gone over the total.

Navy has averaged a total of 131.2 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.8 less than this matchup's total of 133.

Over their last 10 games, the Midshipmen are scoring 1.9 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 66.6 PPG.

Make your bet on Boston University vs. Navy with DraftKings!

Boston University vs. Navy Betting Trends

Boston University has gone 13-16-1 ATS this season.

Boston University is 2-4 against the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Boston University's games have gone over the point total in 13 out of 30 opportunities (43.3%).

The 66 points per game the Terriers put up are the same as the Midshipmen allow.

Boston University has a 9-2-1 record against the spread and a 12-1 record overall when putting up more than 66.6 points.

Navy has a 12-15-3 record against the spread this season.

Navy has a 3-7-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

The teams have combined to hit the over in 16 of Navy's 30 games with a set total.

The Midshipmen's 66.6 points per game are only 0.4 more points than the 66.2 the Terriers allow.

Navy is 10-4-2 against the spread and 9-7 overall when it scores more than 66.2 points.

Boston University vs. Navy Over/Under Trends

This season, 13 of Boston University's 30 games have gone over Thursday's over/under of 133 points.

This season, 18 of Navy's games have finished with a combined score higher than 133 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 132.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the over/under of 133 for this contest.

This matchup's total is 0.2 more points than the 132.8 these two teams combine to allow per game.

This season the average over/under for Boston University's games is 132.2 points, 0.8 fewer than the over/under of 133 set for this contest.

A difference of 0.2 points separates the average over/under in Navy's games (133.2 points) and this contest's over/under (133).

Boston University Player Prop Info

Miles Brewster: 10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (47-for-114)

10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (47-for-114) Otto Landrum: 8.7 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

8.7 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Kyrone Alexander: 9.1 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (30-for-96)

9.1 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (30-for-96) Ethan Okwuosa: 7.7 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79)

7.7 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79) Nic Nobili: 7.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)

Navy Player Prop Info

Donovan Draper: 9.7 PTS, 9 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (16-for-59)

9.7 PTS, 9 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (16-for-59) Austin Benigni: 16.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (19-for-75)

16.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (19-for-75) Mike Woods: 6 PTS, 49.3 FG%

6 PTS, 49.3 FG% Mac MacDonald: 8.2 PTS, 39 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (39-for-115)

8.2 PTS, 39 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (39-for-115) Austin Inge: 6 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)

Find the latest odds on Boston University vs. Navy & place your bet with BetMGM.