Boston University vs. Navy - Patriot League Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 2 seed Boston University Terriers (15-16, 10-8 Patriot League) are 3.5-point favorites in the Patriot League Tournament against the No. 7 seed Navy Midshipmen (13-17, 8-10 Patriot League) on Thursday at Case Gym. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET and airs on ESPN+, with the winner moving one step closer to securing a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Boston University vs. Navy Betting Odds
Boston University vs. Navy Last 10 Games
- Boston University has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with a 5-4-1 record against the spread during that span.
- The Terriers and their opponents have hit the over in six of those 10 games.
- Boston University and its opponents have combined to score an average of 132.3 points over its last 10 games, 0.7 less than the 133 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Terriers are scoring 4.7 points more per game compared to their season average.
- Navy has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-4-1 record against the spread in that span.
- Six of the Midshipmen's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Navy has averaged a total of 131.2 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.8 less than this matchup's total of 133.
- Over their last 10 games, the Midshipmen are scoring 1.9 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 66.6 PPG.
Boston University vs. Navy Betting Trends
- Boston University has gone 13-16-1 ATS this season.
- Boston University is 2-4 against the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Boston University's games have gone over the point total in 13 out of 30 opportunities (43.3%).
- The 66 points per game the Terriers put up are the same as the Midshipmen allow.
- Boston University has a 9-2-1 record against the spread and a 12-1 record overall when putting up more than 66.6 points.
- Navy has a 12-15-3 record against the spread this season.
- Navy has a 3-7-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.
- The teams have combined to hit the over in 16 of Navy's 30 games with a set total.
- The Midshipmen's 66.6 points per game are only 0.4 more points than the 66.2 the Terriers allow.
- Navy is 10-4-2 against the spread and 9-7 overall when it scores more than 66.2 points.
Boston University vs. Navy Over/Under Trends
- This season, 13 of Boston University's 30 games have gone over Thursday's over/under of 133 points.
- This season, 18 of Navy's games have finished with a combined score higher than 133 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 132.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the over/under of 133 for this contest.
- This matchup's total is 0.2 more points than the 132.8 these two teams combine to allow per game.
- This season the average over/under for Boston University's games is 132.2 points, 0.8 fewer than the over/under of 133 set for this contest.
- A difference of 0.2 points separates the average over/under in Navy's games (133.2 points) and this contest's over/under (133).
Boston University Player Prop Info
- Miles Brewster: 10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (47-for-114)
- Otto Landrum: 8.7 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)
- Kyrone Alexander: 9.1 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (30-for-96)
- Ethan Okwuosa: 7.7 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79)
- Nic Nobili: 7.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)
Navy Player Prop Info
- Donovan Draper: 9.7 PTS, 9 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (16-for-59)
- Austin Benigni: 16.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (19-for-75)
- Mike Woods: 6 PTS, 49.3 FG%
- Mac MacDonald: 8.2 PTS, 39 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (39-for-115)
- Austin Inge: 6 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)
