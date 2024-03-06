The Utah Jazz (28-34) face the Chicago Bulls (29-32) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Delta Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and NBCS-CHI.

The Bulls face off against the Jazz. The Bulls are favored by 3.5 points against the Jazz. The matchup features an over/under of 224.5.

In their last game, the Bulls got a team-high 37 points from Coby White on the way to a 113-109 win against the Kings on Monday. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to score 222 points to fall short of the point total. The Jazz took down the Wizards 127-115 in their last contest on Monday. Jordan Clarkson racked up a team-high 38 points to lead the team to the victory. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to go over the point total.

Bulls vs. Jazz Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -3.5 224.5

Bulls vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Bulls have 31 wins against the spread in 61 games this season.

So far this season, Chicago has been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more 18 times and are 10-7-1 ATS in those matchups.

Bulls games this year have eclipsed the over/under 53.2% of the time (33 out of 62 games with a set point total).

The Bulls record 111.7 points per game, which is 8.7 fewer points than the 120.4 the Jazz allow.

When Chicago totals more than 120.4 points, it is 11-3 against the spread (and 11-3 overall).

The Jazz have played 62 games, with 34 wins against the spread.

Utah is 18-14 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Jazz games this season have eclipsed the over/under 34 times in 62 opportunities (54.8%).

The Jazz score an average of 117.7 points per game. That's just 4.6 more points than the 113.1 the Bulls allow to opponents.

In games that it scores more than 113.1 points, Utah is 30-12 against the spread and 27-15 overall.

Bulls vs. Jazz Last 10 Games

The Bulls are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.

The Bulls have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score an average of 223.8 points in its last 10 games, 0.7 less than the 224.5 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Bulls' points per game average is 1.3 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.

The Jazz have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Jazz have hit the over five times.

Utah has averaged a total of 235.8 combined points in its last 10 games, 11.3 greater than this matchup's total of 224.5.

During their past 10 games, the Jazz's points per game average is 116.7, one point lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

Bulls vs. Jazz Over/Under Trends

A total of 30 Bulls games this season have gone over Wednesday's total of 224.5 points.

There have been 48 Jazz games which have ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 229.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the over/under of 224.5 for this matchup.

The 233.5 points per game these two teams surrender combined this season are nine more than the 224.5-point over/under in this contest.

On average, the Bulls have seen a 224.7 over/under in their games this season, 0.2 more points than the over/under in this contest.

Jazz games have a total points bet of 238.1 points this season, 13.6 points more than the over/under for this game.

Bulls Team Leaders

Jazz Team Leaders