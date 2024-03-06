The Butler Bulldogs (17-13, 8-11 Big East) are just 2-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Xavier Musketeers (15-14, 9-9 Big East) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The point total is 157.5 in the matchup.

Butler vs. Xavier Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Butler -2 157.5 points

Butler vs. Xavier Last 10 Games

Butler is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.

The final combined score of the past 10 Bulldogs games has gone over the set total twice.

Butler and its opponents have combined to score an average of 146.7 points over its last 10 games, 10.8 less than the 157.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Bulldogs are scoring 5.6 points less per game compared to their season average.

Xavier has a 3-6-1 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Musketeers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

Xavier and its opponents have combined to score an average of 153.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 4.2 less than the 157.5 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Musketeers' points per game average is 76.2, 0.4 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

Butler vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Butler is 13-16-0 ATS this season.

Butler has a 6-6 record against the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.

The teams have hit the over in 13 of Butler's 29 games with a set total.

The Bulldogs average only 3.7 more points per game (77.6) than the Musketeers allow (73.9).

Butler has a 10-6 record against the spread and a 14-3 record overall when putting up more than 73.9 points.

Xavier is 15-13-1 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least a 2-point underdog this season, Xavier is 6-5 against the spread.

Xavier's games have hit the over 16 out of 29 times (55.2%).

The Musketeers put up an average of 76.6 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 73.9 the Bulldogs give up.

Xavier has put together an 11-7 ATS record and a 13-5 overall record in games it scores more than 73.9 points.

Butler vs. Xavier Over/Under Trends

This season, Butler and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 157.5 points eight times.

This season, nine of Xavier's games have ended with a combined score higher than 157.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 157.5 is 3.3 more than the combined points per game averages for Butler (77.6) and Xavier (76.6).

These two teams surrender a combined 147.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

On average, the over/under in Butler's games is 6.0 fewer points than the over/under of 157.5 in this matchup.

A difference of 7.0 points separates this matchup's over/under (157.5 points) and the average over/under in Xavier's games (150.5) this season.

Butler Player Prop Info

Jahmyl Telfort: 13.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 33 3PT% (31-for-94)

13.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 33 3PT% (31-for-94) Posh Alexander: 11 PTS, 5 AST, 2.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)

11 PTS, 5 AST, 2.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81) DJ Davis: 13.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.4 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (62-for-175)

13.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.4 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (62-for-175) Pierre Brooks: 14.8 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (74-for-181)

14.8 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (74-for-181) Jalen Thomas: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 56.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Xavier Player Prop Info

Quincy Olivari: 19.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (91-for-212)

19.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (91-for-212) Desmond Claude: 16 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (20-for-96)

16 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (20-for-96) Dayvion McKnight: 12.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 46.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)

12.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 46.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76) Abou Ousmane: 7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47 FG%

7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47 FG% Gytis Nemeiksa: 5.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

