Butler vs. Xavier - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Butler Bulldogs (17-13, 8-11 Big East) are just 2-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Xavier Musketeers (15-14, 9-9 Big East) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The point total is 157.5 in the matchup.
Butler vs. Xavier Betting Odds
Butler vs. Xavier Last 10 Games
- Butler is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.
- The final combined score of the past 10 Bulldogs games has gone over the set total twice.
- Butler and its opponents have combined to score an average of 146.7 points over its last 10 games, 10.8 less than the 157.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Bulldogs are scoring 5.6 points less per game compared to their season average.
- Xavier has a 3-6-1 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Musketeers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
- Xavier and its opponents have combined to score an average of 153.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 4.2 less than the 157.5 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Musketeers' points per game average is 76.2, 0.4 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.
Butler vs. Xavier Betting Trends
- Butler is 13-16-0 ATS this season.
- Butler has a 6-6 record against the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.
- The teams have hit the over in 13 of Butler's 29 games with a set total.
- The Bulldogs average only 3.7 more points per game (77.6) than the Musketeers allow (73.9).
- Butler has a 10-6 record against the spread and a 14-3 record overall when putting up more than 73.9 points.
- Xavier is 15-13-1 against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as at least a 2-point underdog this season, Xavier is 6-5 against the spread.
- Xavier's games have hit the over 16 out of 29 times (55.2%).
- The Musketeers put up an average of 76.6 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 73.9 the Bulldogs give up.
- Xavier has put together an 11-7 ATS record and a 13-5 overall record in games it scores more than 73.9 points.
Butler vs. Xavier Over/Under Trends
- This season, Butler and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 157.5 points eight times.
- This season, nine of Xavier's games have ended with a combined score higher than 157.5 points.
- The point total for the matchup of 157.5 is 3.3 more than the combined points per game averages for Butler (77.6) and Xavier (76.6).
- These two teams surrender a combined 147.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- On average, the over/under in Butler's games is 6.0 fewer points than the over/under of 157.5 in this matchup.
- A difference of 7.0 points separates this matchup's over/under (157.5 points) and the average over/under in Xavier's games (150.5) this season.
Butler Player Prop Info
- Jahmyl Telfort: 13.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 33 3PT% (31-for-94)
- Posh Alexander: 11 PTS, 5 AST, 2.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)
- DJ Davis: 13.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.4 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (62-for-175)
- Pierre Brooks: 14.8 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (74-for-181)
- Jalen Thomas: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 56.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
Xavier Player Prop Info
- Quincy Olivari: 19.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (91-for-212)
- Desmond Claude: 16 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (20-for-96)
- Dayvion McKnight: 12.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 46.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)
- Abou Ousmane: 7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47 FG%
- Gytis Nemeiksa: 5.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)
