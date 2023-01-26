Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code For Ohio ATHLON1BET: $1,500 Bonus Offer

To help get you ready for a weekend full of action, Caesars Sportsbook is running a promotion that will grant new customers the opportunity to receive up to $1,500 in bet credits. To claim this offer, you must sign up for a new account and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Ohio: ATHLON1BET.

Our article will fully outline the details pertaining to this offer. This includes an explanation of how to claim this bonus, how bet credits work at Caesars Sportsbook, and a schedule of upcoming games in Ohio that can be used to make your qualifying bet.

If you would prefer to skip these details and get started right away, just click here to make a new account and use promo code ATHLON1BET to join the Caesars Sportsbook promo code Ohio offer.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code Ohio: Up to $1,500 in bet credits

The most important aspect of this bonus offer is that Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Ohio: ATHLON1BET must be used when signing up. By registering for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using this link, this promo code will auto-populate for you. Before completing the registration process, make sure you double-check that this is the case. If it is not, just enter promo code ATHLON1BET into the required field.

This offer will give all new customers the opportunity to be awarded up to $1,500 in bet credits with first bet insurance. This means that if you lose your first bet, Caesars will credit your account with bet credits equal to the amount you bet. You must make sure that you wager at least $10 to be eligible for the bet credits, and your first bet cannot exceed $1,500.

What steps do you need to take to claim this Caesars Ohio promo?

Caesars has worked hard to make sure the claiming process for this Caesars Sportsbook promo code Ohio bonus is as easy as possible. To help you through this process, we have created a list of steps below that must be followed:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account through this link

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code Ohio: ATHLON1BET

Make your first bet of at least $10 and up to $1,500

Once you make your qualifying wager, all you need to do is enjoy the game you wagered on. If your bet wins, you will be paid out like normal. If it loses, Caesars will award you bet credits equal to the amount you bet. If you want to claim this offer, sign up for a new Caesars account today.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code Ohio key terms and conditions

It is important to note that there are terms and conditions attached to this Caesars Sportsbook promo code Ohio offer. To make it easy for you, we have listed these below:

First-time Caesars Sportsbook members who use this link to sign up qualify for this bonus

to sign up qualify for this bonus Only Ohio residents can claim this offer

Customers are required to be 21+ years of age

Offer ends at Caesars Sportsbooks' discretion

What makes Caesars Sportsbook special?

Promotions are not the only feature at Caesars that makes it a top sportsbook. They also offer competitive odds, an extensive variety of sports, unique props, and up-to-date live betting.





Upcoming schedule for Caesars Sportsbook

The final step of this Caesars Sportsbook promo code Ohio bonus is to make your qualifying bet of at least $10 and up to $1,500. To help you satisfy this requirement, we have a schedule of games below in the state of Ohio that you can bet on at Caesars Sportsbook:

Thursday, January 26

Cleveland Cavaliers -8 (-110) vs. Houston Rockets +8 (-110)

Friday, January 27

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Saturday, January 28

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Seattle Kraken

Sunday, January 29

Cincinnati Bengals -2 (-110) vs. Kansas City Chiefs +2 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Remember that to activate this promo, you must first sign up for a new Caesars account using this link and the promo code ATHLON1BET.

Once you do that, make a bet on any market of at least $10 and up to $1,500, and if your bet loses, you will be awarded bet credits equal to that amount. Don't wait any longer and get started with Caesars now to claim this Caesars Sportsbook promo code Ohio offer.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.