Celtics vs. Nuggets - NBA - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
A pair of the NBA's best players will be on show when Jayson Tatum (27.1 points per game, eighth in league) and the Boston Celtics (48-13) travel to face Nikola Jokic (25.9, 14th) and the Denver Nuggets (42-20) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS.
The Celtics face the Nuggets in a game expected to be a close one. The Celtics are favored by just 1 point against the Nuggets. The over/under for the game is set at 220.5.
The Celtics lost to the Cavaliers 105-104 and went under the point total in their last contest on Tuesday. Tatum totaled a team-high 26 points in the loss. Their last time out, the Nuggets saw Jamal Murray score a team-high 28 points in a 117-107 loss to the Suns on Tuesday. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to score 224 points to fall short of the over/under.
Celtics vs. Nuggets Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
Celtics
-1
220.5
Celtics vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- In the Celtics' 61 games this year, they have 29 wins against the spread.
- So far this season, Boston has been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more 59 times and are 28-27-4 ATS in those games.
- Celtics games this year have eclipsed the over/under 46.8% of the time (29 out of 62 games with a set point total).
- The 121 points per game the Celtics average are 10.6 more points than the Nuggets give up (110.4 points per game).
- When scoring more than 110.4 points, Boston has a 28-17-3 record against the spread and a 43-5 record overall.
- Against the spread, the Nuggets are 27-32-3 this season.
- Denver is 4-5 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.
- Nuggets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 37.1% of the time (23 out of 62 games with a set point total).
- The Nuggets put up an average of 114.4 points per game. That's just 4.6 more points than the 109.8 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- In games it scores more than 109.8 points, Denver has put together a 25-16-2 ATS record and a 36-7 overall record.
Celtics vs. Nuggets Last 10 Games
- The Celtics are 6-3-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Four of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to score an average of 228.2 points in its last 10 games, 7.7 more than the 220.5 over/under in this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Celtics are averaging 3.1 more points per game than their season average.
- The Nuggets have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-4-1 record against the spread in that span.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
- Denver and its opponents have combined to score an average of 227.1 combined points over its last 10 games, 6.6 more than the 220.5 over/under in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Nuggets are averaging 1.8 fewer points per game than their season average of 114.4 PPG.
Celtics vs. Nuggets Over/Under Trends
- This season, Celtics games have seen a combined score higher than this game's 220.5-point over/under 42 times.
- A total of 34 of the Nuggets games have finished with a combined score higher than 220.5 points this season.
- Together, these two teams combine for 235.4 points per game, 14.9 more than the point total of 220.5 for this game.
- The 220.2 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score combined this season are 0.3 less than the 220.5-point total in this contest.
- On average, the Celtics have had a 230.8 over/under in their games this season, 10.3 more points than the over/under in this contest.
- A difference of 4.3 points separates the average total points bet in Nuggets games (224.8 points) and this contest's over/under (220.5 points).
Celtics Team Leaders
- Jayson Tatum: 27.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 47.6 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (181-for-486)
- Jaylen Brown: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (114-for-322)
- Derrick White: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (151-for-373)
- Jrue Holiday: 12.9 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 44.5 3PT% (114-for-256)
Nuggets Team Leaders
- Nikola Jokic: 25.9 PTS, 12.3 REB, 9.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 57.9 FG%, 35 3PT% (64-for-183)
- Michael Porter Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (169-for-427)
- Jamal Murray: 20.8 PTS, 6.5 AST, 47.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (110-for-264)
- Aaron Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 55.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (31-for-106)