A pair of the NBA's best players will be on show when Jayson Tatum (27.1 points per game, eighth in league) and the Boston Celtics (48-13) travel to face Nikola Jokic (25.9, 14th) and the Denver Nuggets (42-20) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS.

The Celtics face the Nuggets in a game expected to be a close one. The Celtics are favored by just 1 point against the Nuggets. The over/under for the game is set at 220.5.

The Celtics lost to the Cavaliers 105-104 and went under the point total in their last contest on Tuesday. Tatum totaled a team-high 26 points in the loss. Their last time out, the Nuggets saw Jamal Murray score a team-high 28 points in a 117-107 loss to the Suns on Tuesday. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to score 224 points to fall short of the over/under.

Bet on Celtics vs. Nuggets on Draftkings! Bet $5+ Get $200 in Bonus Bets instantly.

Celtics vs. Nuggets Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -1 220.5

Celtics vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

In the Celtics' 61 games this year, they have 29 wins against the spread.

So far this season, Boston has been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more 59 times and are 28-27-4 ATS in those games.

Celtics games this year have eclipsed the over/under 46.8% of the time (29 out of 62 games with a set point total).

The 121 points per game the Celtics average are 10.6 more points than the Nuggets give up (110.4 points per game).

When scoring more than 110.4 points, Boston has a 28-17-3 record against the spread and a 43-5 record overall.

Against the spread, the Nuggets are 27-32-3 this season.

Denver is 4-5 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.

Nuggets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 37.1% of the time (23 out of 62 games with a set point total).

The Nuggets put up an average of 114.4 points per game. That's just 4.6 more points than the 109.8 the Celtics give up to opponents.

In games it scores more than 109.8 points, Denver has put together a 25-16-2 ATS record and a 36-7 overall record.

Get your $2,500 No Sweat First Bet on FanDuel!

Celtics vs. Nuggets Last 10 Games

The Celtics are 6-3-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall over their last 10 contests.

Four of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Boston and its opponents have combined to score an average of 228.2 points in its last 10 games, 7.7 more than the 220.5 over/under in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Celtics are averaging 3.1 more points per game than their season average.

The Nuggets have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-4-1 record against the spread in that span.

The Nuggets have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.

Denver and its opponents have combined to score an average of 227.1 combined points over its last 10 games, 6.6 more than the 220.5 over/under in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Nuggets are averaging 1.8 fewer points per game than their season average of 114.4 PPG.

Celtics vs. Nuggets Over/Under Trends

This season, Celtics games have seen a combined score higher than this game's 220.5-point over/under 42 times.

A total of 34 of the Nuggets games have finished with a combined score higher than 220.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 235.4 points per game, 14.9 more than the point total of 220.5 for this game.

The 220.2 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score combined this season are 0.3 less than the 220.5-point total in this contest.

On average, the Celtics have had a 230.8 over/under in their games this season, 10.3 more points than the over/under in this contest.

A difference of 4.3 points separates the average total points bet in Nuggets games (224.8 points) and this contest's over/under (220.5 points).

Celtics Team Leaders

Jayson Tatum: 27.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 47.6 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (181-for-486)

27.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 47.6 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (181-for-486) Jaylen Brown: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (114-for-322)

22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (114-for-322) Derrick White: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (151-for-373)

15.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (151-for-373) Jrue Holiday: 12.9 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 44.5 3PT% (114-for-256)

Nuggets Team Leaders