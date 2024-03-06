The top-seeded Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (19-10, 13-3 NEC) are 14.5-point favorites in the NEC Tournament against the No. 8 seed Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-21, 3-13 NEC) on Wednesday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET and airs on NEC Front Row, with the winner moving one step closer to securing a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Cent. Conn. St. -14.5 135.5 points

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA) Last 10 Games

Cent. Conn. St. has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-4-2 record against the spread in that span.

The final score of the last 10 Blue Devils games has exceeded the set total six times.

Cent. Conn. St. has averaged a total of 138.6 combined points in its last 10 games, 3.1 greater than this game's over/under of 135.5.

Over the last 10 games, the Blue Devils are scoring 1.8 points less per game compared to their season average.

Saint Francis (PA) is 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.

The Red Flash have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.

Saint Francis (PA) and its opponents have combined to score an average of 137.4 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.9 more than the 135.5 over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Red Flash's per-game scoring average is 64.9, 0.4 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends

Cent. Conn. St. has gone 15-9-3 ATS this season.

Cent. Conn. St.'s games have hit the over in 14 out of 27 opportunities (51.9%).

The Blue Devils score the same amount of points as the Red Flash give up (72.8).

When Cent. Conn. St. totals more than 72.8 points, it is 8-3-2 against the spread and 13-2 overall.

Saint Francis (PA) has a 13-13-1 record against the spread this season.

Saint Francis (PA) has a 5-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year.

Nine of Saint Francis (PA)'s 27 games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

The Red Flash put up an average of 65.3 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 66.7 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

Saint Francis (PA) is 6-4 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it scores more than 66.7 points.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Trends

A total of 17 of Cent. Conn. St.'s games this season have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 135.5 points.

This season, 15 of Saint Francis (PA)'s games have finished with a combined score higher than 135.5 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 138.1 points per game, 2.6 more than the point total of 135.5 for this matchup.

The 139.5 points per game combined these two teams allow this season are 4.0 more than the 135.5 total in this contest.

Cent. Conn. St. has seen a 139.4 average over/under in its games this season, 3.9 points more than the over/under in this matchup.

The over/under for this matchup is 2.5 points lower than the average over/under in Saint Francis (PA)'s games this season of 138.

Cent. Conn. St. Player Prop Info

Jordan Jones: 12.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)

12.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96) Kellen Amos: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (45-for-160)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (45-for-160) Allan Jeanne-Rose: 15.1 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)

15.1 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48) Tre Breland III: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (44-for-121)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (44-for-121) Jayden Brown: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Saint Francis (PA) Player Prop Info

Eli Wilborn: 10.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 BLK, 53 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 BLK, 53 FG% Bobby Rosenberger III: 9.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (39-for-122)

9.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (39-for-122) Cam Gregory: 13.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)

13.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82) Aaron Talbert: 8.4 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (35-for-93)

8.4 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (35-for-93) Carlos Lopez Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (44-for-137)

