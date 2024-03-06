Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA) - NEC Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The top-seeded Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (19-10, 13-3 NEC) are 14.5-point favorites in the NEC Tournament against the No. 8 seed Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-21, 3-13 NEC) on Wednesday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET and airs on NEC Front Row, with the winner moving one step closer to securing a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cent. Conn. St.
135.5 points
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA) Last 10 Games
- Cent. Conn. St. has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-4-2 record against the spread in that span.
- The final score of the last 10 Blue Devils games has exceeded the set total six times.
- Cent. Conn. St. has averaged a total of 138.6 combined points in its last 10 games, 3.1 greater than this game's over/under of 135.5.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blue Devils are scoring 1.8 points less per game compared to their season average.
- Saint Francis (PA) is 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Red Flash have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.
- Saint Francis (PA) and its opponents have combined to score an average of 137.4 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.9 more than the 135.5 over/under in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Red Flash's per-game scoring average is 64.9, 0.4 points lower than their season-long per-game average.
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends
- Cent. Conn. St. has gone 15-9-3 ATS this season.
- Cent. Conn. St.'s games have hit the over in 14 out of 27 opportunities (51.9%).
- The Blue Devils score the same amount of points as the Red Flash give up (72.8).
- When Cent. Conn. St. totals more than 72.8 points, it is 8-3-2 against the spread and 13-2 overall.
- Saint Francis (PA) has a 13-13-1 record against the spread this season.
- Saint Francis (PA) has a 5-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year.
- Nine of Saint Francis (PA)'s 27 games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).
- The Red Flash put up an average of 65.3 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 66.7 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
- Saint Francis (PA) is 6-4 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it scores more than 66.7 points.
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Trends
- A total of 17 of Cent. Conn. St.'s games this season have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 135.5 points.
- This season, 15 of Saint Francis (PA)'s games have finished with a combined score higher than 135.5 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 138.1 points per game, 2.6 more than the point total of 135.5 for this matchup.
- The 139.5 points per game combined these two teams allow this season are 4.0 more than the 135.5 total in this contest.
- Cent. Conn. St. has seen a 139.4 average over/under in its games this season, 3.9 points more than the over/under in this matchup.
- The over/under for this matchup is 2.5 points lower than the average over/under in Saint Francis (PA)'s games this season of 138.
Cent. Conn. St. Player Prop Info
- Jordan Jones: 12.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)
- Kellen Amos: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (45-for-160)
- Allan Jeanne-Rose: 15.1 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)
- Tre Breland III: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (44-for-121)
- Jayden Brown: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
Saint Francis (PA) Player Prop Info
- Eli Wilborn: 10.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 BLK, 53 FG%
- Bobby Rosenberger III: 9.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (39-for-122)
- Cam Gregory: 13.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)
- Aaron Talbert: 8.4 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (35-for-93)
- Carlos Lopez Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (44-for-137)
