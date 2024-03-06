Charlotte vs. Rice - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Charlotte 49ers (17-11, 11-5 AAC) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Rice Owls (11-18, 5-11 AAC) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 135.5 in the matchup.
Charlotte vs. Rice Betting Odds
Charlotte vs. Rice Last 10 Games
- Charlotte is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- The 49ers' past 10 contests saw five hit the over.
- Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score an average of 138.2 points in its last 10 games, 2.7 more than the 135.5 over/under in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the 49ers are scoring 0.3 points more per game compared to their season average.
- Rice is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Owls have gone over the total in five of their last 10 games.
- Rice and its opponents have combined to score an average of 146.4 combined points in its last 10 games, 10.9 more than the 135.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Owls' points per game average is 72.6, the same as their season-long scoring average.
Charlotte vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Charlotte's ATS record is 14-12-1 this season.
- Charlotte has a 2-1 record against the spread when favored by 7.5 points or more this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over the point total in 11 out of 29 opportunities (37.9%).
- The 49ers put up 6.8 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Owls allow (75.6).
- Charlotte has a 3-2-1 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when scoring more than 75.6 points.
- Rice has an 11-17-1 record against the spread this year.
- Rice has a 3-5 record against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.
- The teams have combined to hit the over in 14 of Rice's 29 games with a set total.
- The Owls put up an average of 72.6 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 65.7 the 49ers allow to opponents.
- Rice has put together a 10-10-1 ATS record and a 10-11 overall record in games it scores more than 65.7 points.
Charlotte vs. Rice Over/Under Trends
- This season, Charlotte's games have seen a combined score higher than this game's 135.5-point over/under 15 times.
- This season, 21 of Rice's games have ended with a combined score higher than 135.5 points.
- The point total for this game of 135.5 is 5.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Charlotte (68.8) and Rice (72.6).
- The 141.3 points per game combined these two teams allow this season are 5.8 more than the 135.5 over/under in this contest.
- This season the average over/under for Charlotte's games is 134.5 points, 1.0 lower than the over/under of 135.5 points set for this contest.
- The over/under for this contest is 12.7 points lower than the average over/under in Rice's games this season (148.2 points).
Charlotte Player Prop Info
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 12.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (47-for-131)
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 14.5 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35 3PT% (36-for-103)
- Dishon Jackson: 11.6 PTS, 54.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Nik Graves: 10.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (20-for-59)
- Isaiah Folkes: 4.3 PTS, 51.9 FG%
Rice Player Prop Info
- Max Fiedler: 9.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 5 AST, 66.7 FG%
- Travis Evee: 16.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 33.2 3PT% (64-for-193)
- Mekhi Mason: 13.8 PTS, 39 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (45-for-131)
- Keanu Dawes: 7 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68)
- Alem Huseinovic: 7.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (48-for-119)
