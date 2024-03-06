The Charlotte 49ers (17-11, 11-5 AAC) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Rice Owls (11-18, 5-11 AAC) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 135.5 in the matchup.

Charlotte vs. Rice Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Charlotte -7.5 135.5 points

Charlotte vs. Rice Last 10 Games

Charlotte is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

The 49ers' past 10 contests saw five hit the over.

Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score an average of 138.2 points in its last 10 games, 2.7 more than the 135.5 over/under in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the 49ers are scoring 0.3 points more per game compared to their season average.

Rice is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.

The Owls have gone over the total in five of their last 10 games.

Rice and its opponents have combined to score an average of 146.4 combined points in its last 10 games, 10.9 more than the 135.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Owls' points per game average is 72.6, the same as their season-long scoring average.

Charlotte vs. Rice Betting Trends

Charlotte's ATS record is 14-12-1 this season.

Charlotte has a 2-1 record against the spread when favored by 7.5 points or more this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over the point total in 11 out of 29 opportunities (37.9%).

The 49ers put up 6.8 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Owls allow (75.6).

Charlotte has a 3-2-1 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when scoring more than 75.6 points.

Rice has an 11-17-1 record against the spread this year.

Rice has a 3-5 record against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.

The teams have combined to hit the over in 14 of Rice's 29 games with a set total.

The Owls put up an average of 72.6 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 65.7 the 49ers allow to opponents.

Rice has put together a 10-10-1 ATS record and a 10-11 overall record in games it scores more than 65.7 points.

Charlotte vs. Rice Over/Under Trends

This season, Charlotte's games have seen a combined score higher than this game's 135.5-point over/under 15 times.

This season, 21 of Rice's games have ended with a combined score higher than 135.5 points.

The point total for this game of 135.5 is 5.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Charlotte (68.8) and Rice (72.6).

The 141.3 points per game combined these two teams allow this season are 5.8 more than the 135.5 over/under in this contest.

This season the average over/under for Charlotte's games is 134.5 points, 1.0 lower than the over/under of 135.5 points set for this contest.

The over/under for this contest is 12.7 points lower than the average over/under in Rice's games this season (148.2 points).

Charlotte Player Prop Info

Igor Milicic Jr.: 12.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (47-for-131)

12.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (47-for-131) Lu'Cye Patterson: 14.5 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35 3PT% (36-for-103)

14.5 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35 3PT% (36-for-103) Dishon Jackson: 11.6 PTS, 54.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

11.6 PTS, 54.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Nik Graves: 10.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (20-for-59)

10.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (20-for-59) Isaiah Folkes: 4.3 PTS, 51.9 FG%

Rice Player Prop Info

Max Fiedler: 9.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 5 AST, 66.7 FG%

9.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 5 AST, 66.7 FG% Travis Evee: 16.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 33.2 3PT% (64-for-193)

16.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 33.2 3PT% (64-for-193) Mekhi Mason: 13.8 PTS, 39 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (45-for-131)

13.8 PTS, 39 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (45-for-131) Keanu Dawes: 7 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68)

7 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68) Alem Huseinovic: 7.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (48-for-119)

