The Los Angeles Clippers (39-21) face the Houston Rockets (27-34) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN, Space City Home Network, and BSSC.

The Clippers enter their game against the Rockets as a 6.5-point favorite. The over/under for the game is 222.5.

In their last game, the Clippers got a team-high 29 points from James Harden in a 113-106 loss to the Bucks on Monday. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to score 219 points to fall short of the point total. The Rockets beat the Spurs 114-101 in their last outing on Tuesday. Alperen Sengun racked up a team-high 45 points to lead the team to victory. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to fall short of the point total.

Bet on Clippers vs. Rockets on Draftkings! Bet $5+ Get $200 in Bonus Bets instantly.

Clippers vs. Rockets Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -6.5 222.5

Clippers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Clippers have played 60 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

Los Angeles has an against the spread record of 13-10 in its 23 games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more so far this season.

Clippers games this year have gone over the point total 24 times in 61 opportunities (39.3%).

The 117.2 points per game the Clippers score are only 4.4 more points than the Rockets surrender (112.8).

When scoring more than 112.8 points, Los Angeles is 25-10 against the spread and 30-5 overall.

The Rockets have 31 wins against the spread in 61 games this season.

So far this season, Houston has been installed as underdogs by a 6.5-point margin or more 21 times and are 10-10-1 ATS in those contests.

The Rockets have hit the over 42.6% of the time this season (26 of 61 games with a set point total).

The Rockets' 112.8 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 112.5 the Clippers surrender.

In games that it scores more than 112.5 points, Houston is 15-16-1 against the spread and 14-18 overall.

Get your $2,500 No Sweat First Bet on FanDuel!

Clippers vs. Rockets Last 10 Games

The Clippers have gone 5-5 in their past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

Three of Clippers' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Los Angeles' average total over the last 10 games is 8.8 points more than the 222.5 total given for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Clippers' points per game average is 6.8 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

The Rockets have gone 4-6 in their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In the Rockets' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.

Houston has averaged a total of 230.7 combined points over its last 10 games, 8.2 greater than this matchup's total of 222.5.

Over the past 10 games, the Rockets are averaging 3.6 fewer points per game than their season average of 112.8 PPG.

Clippers vs. Rockets Over/Under Trends

This season, the Clippers and their opponent have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under of 222.5 points 35 times.

There have been 29 Rockets games which have ended with a combined score higher than 222.5 points this season.

The total for this game of 222.5 is 7.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Los Angeles (117.2) and Houston (112.8).

These two teams surrender a combined 225.3 points per game, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under.

On average, the Clippers have had a 229.7 over/under in their games this season, 7.2 more points than the over/under in this contest.

A difference of 3.1 points separates the average total points bet in Rockets games (225.6 points) and this matchup's over/under (222.5 points).

Clippers Team Leaders

Kawhi Leonard: 24 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 43 3PT% (122-for-284)

24 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 43 3PT% (122-for-284) James Harden: 17.6 PTS, 8.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (155-for-377)

17.6 PTS, 8.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (155-for-377) Paul George: 22.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (180-for-455)

22.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (180-for-455) Ivica Zubac: 11.6 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.2 BLK, 65.2 FG%

Rockets Team Leaders