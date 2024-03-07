Colgate vs. Holy Cross - Patriot League Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 1 seed Colgate Raiders (22-9, 16-2 Patriot League) are 19-point favorites in the Patriot League Tournament when they take on the No. 9 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (10-22, 6-12 Patriot League) on Thursday at Cotterell Court, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. Both teams hope to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Colgate vs. Holy Cross Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colgate
142 points
Colgate vs. Holy Cross Last 10 Games
- Colgate is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.
- The final score of the past 10 Raiders games has gone over the set total four times.
- Colgate has averaged a total of 135.7 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.3 less than this matchup's over/under of 142.
- In the past 10 games, the Raiders are scoring 1.8 points more per game compared to their season average.
- Holy Cross is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
- Five of the Crusaders' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Holy Cross and its opponents have combined to score an average of 134.0 combined points over its last 10 games, 8.0 less than the 142 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Crusaders' per-game scoring average is 66.0, 0.6 points lower than their season-long per-game average.
Colgate vs. Holy Cross Betting Trends
- Colgate's ATS record is 16-14-0 this season.
- Colgate has gone over in 10 of its 32 games with a set total (31.2%).
- The Raiders put up just 3.2 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Crusaders allow (74.4).
- When Colgate puts up more than 74.4 points, it is 11-0 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- Holy Cross' ATS record is 11-21-0 this year.
- Holy Cross has not yet covered the spread as an underdog of 19 points or more this season (0-2).
- A total of 18 of Holy Cross' 32 games with a set total have hit the over (56.2%).
- The Crusaders' 66.6 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 63.4 the Raiders allow.
- Holy Cross has put together a 9-11 ATS record and an 8-12 overall record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.
Colgate vs. Holy Cross Over/Under Trends
- This season, Colgate and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 142 points eight times.
- In Holy Cross' 32 games this season, 14 finished with more combined points than Thursday's total of 142.
- Colgate averages 71.2 points per game and Holy Cross scores 66.6, which is 4.2 points below this game's over/under of 142.
- These two teams give up a combined 137.8 points per game, 4.2 less than this contest's over/under.
- This season the average over/under for Colgate's games is 134.6 points, 7.4 lower than the over/under of 142 points set for this contest.
- The over/under for this contest is one point higher than the average over/under in Holy Cross' games this season of 141.
Colgate Player Prop Info
- Braeden Smith: 12.2 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 39 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (47-for-145)
- Keegan Records: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 55.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Ryan Moffatt: 10.8 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (63-for-165)
- Jeff Woodward: 7 PTS, 61.1 FG%
- Jalen Cox: 4.2 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
Holy Cross Player Prop Info
- Caleb Kenney: 11.9 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 56.6 FG%
- Joseph Octave: 14.4 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (34-for-116)
- Bo Montgomery: 10.8 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (29-for-71)
- Joe Nugent: 6.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 40.1 3PT% (55-for-137)
- Will Batchelder: 8.7 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (50-for-133)
