The No. 1 seed Colgate Raiders (22-9, 16-2 Patriot League) are 19-point favorites in the Patriot League Tournament when they take on the No. 9 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (10-22, 6-12 Patriot League) on Thursday at Cotterell Court, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. Both teams hope to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Colgate vs. Holy Cross Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Colgate -19 142 points

Colgate vs. Holy Cross Last 10 Games

Colgate is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.

The final score of the past 10 Raiders games has gone over the set total four times.

Colgate has averaged a total of 135.7 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.3 less than this matchup's over/under of 142.

In the past 10 games, the Raiders are scoring 1.8 points more per game compared to their season average.

Holy Cross is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.

Five of the Crusaders' past 10 games have hit the over.

Holy Cross and its opponents have combined to score an average of 134.0 combined points over its last 10 games, 8.0 less than the 142 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Crusaders' per-game scoring average is 66.0, 0.6 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Colgate vs. Holy Cross Betting Trends

Colgate's ATS record is 16-14-0 this season.

Colgate has gone over in 10 of its 32 games with a set total (31.2%).

The Raiders put up just 3.2 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Crusaders allow (74.4).

When Colgate puts up more than 74.4 points, it is 11-0 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

Holy Cross' ATS record is 11-21-0 this year.

Holy Cross has not yet covered the spread as an underdog of 19 points or more this season (0-2).

A total of 18 of Holy Cross' 32 games with a set total have hit the over (56.2%).

The Crusaders' 66.6 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 63.4 the Raiders allow.

Holy Cross has put together a 9-11 ATS record and an 8-12 overall record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Colgate vs. Holy Cross Over/Under Trends

This season, Colgate and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 142 points eight times.

In Holy Cross' 32 games this season, 14 finished with more combined points than Thursday's total of 142.

Colgate averages 71.2 points per game and Holy Cross scores 66.6, which is 4.2 points below this game's over/under of 142.

These two teams give up a combined 137.8 points per game, 4.2 less than this contest's over/under.

This season the average over/under for Colgate's games is 134.6 points, 7.4 lower than the over/under of 142 points set for this contest.

The over/under for this contest is one point higher than the average over/under in Holy Cross' games this season of 141.

Colgate Player Prop Info

Braeden Smith: 12.2 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 39 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (47-for-145)

12.2 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 39 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (47-for-145) Keegan Records: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 55.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 55.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Ryan Moffatt: 10.8 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (63-for-165)

10.8 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (63-for-165) Jeff Woodward: 7 PTS, 61.1 FG%

7 PTS, 61.1 FG% Jalen Cox: 4.2 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

Holy Cross Player Prop Info

Caleb Kenney: 11.9 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 56.6 FG%

11.9 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 56.6 FG% Joseph Octave: 14.4 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (34-for-116)

14.4 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (34-for-116) Bo Montgomery: 10.8 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (29-for-71)

10.8 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (29-for-71) Joe Nugent: 6.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 40.1 3PT% (55-for-137)

6.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 40.1 3PT% (55-for-137) Will Batchelder: 8.7 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (50-for-133)

