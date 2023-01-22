The divisional round of the NFL playoffs will conclude this evening with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the San Francisco 49ers. To help prepare you for this intriguing game, Caesars is currently running a promotion that all new customers will be able to claim. To unlock this offer, you will need to sign up for a new Caesars account using our link and use promo code ATHLONFULL.

Cowboys vs. 49ers spread pick: 49ers -4 (-110 at Caesars)

The final playoff game of the weekend will see the San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams breezed through their wild card games, with the 49ers beating the Seahawks and the Cowboys beating the Buccaneers. Dak Prescott had a lights out performance against Tampa Bay, but will face a much better defense with the 49ers.

Maybe the biggest story at this time is the uncertainty surrounding the Dallas kicker. Brett Maher missed four extra points against Tampa Bay and while this ended up not hurting them, that will likely be a different story against the 49ers, especially if the Cowboys need field goals.

On the other side, the 49ers have seemed to have found their quarterback in Brock Purdy. He had a fantastic playoff debut and really has lifted this team throughout this season. The 49ers also have Christian McCaffrey of course, who has run rampant since arriving in the Bay Area. Not to mention an elite defense that should be able to slow down a Dallas offense that tends to be hit or miss.

While these teams could be seen as evenly matched, the 49ers’ defense is likely to make the difference, therefore backing the 49ers to win and cover will be our best bet for our Cowboys vs. 49ers spread pick.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.