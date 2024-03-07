Skip to main content

CUSA Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

CUSA squads are on Thursday's college basketball schedule in two games, including the Sam Houston Bearkats squaring off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

To gain an edge prior to today's college hoops action, read our odds breakdown in this article.

Today's CUSA Odds & Predictions

Sam Houston Bearkats at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Sam Houston will square off against Louisiana Tech on Friday at 9:00 PM ET at Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana.

Florida International Panthers at UTEP Miners

Florida International matches up with UTEP on Friday at 9:00 PM ET at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Favorite:UTEP (-8.5)
  • Total:145
  • Prediction: UTEP 76, Florida International 67

Best CUSA Bet Today: Louisiana Tech -9

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Sam Houston

15-11-1

9-5-1

6-6-0

7-4-0

7-7-1

10-4-0

Louisiana Tech

16-9-1

12-7-0

4-2-1

6-5-0

10-4-1

9-4-1

