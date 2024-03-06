Davidson vs. Loyola Chicago - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Davidson Wildcats (15-14, 5-11 A-10) are 1-point favorites as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-8, 13-3 A-10) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at John M. Belk Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 136.5.
Davidson vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Odds
Davidson vs. Loyola Chicago Last 10 Games
- Davidson is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games.
- The final score of the past 10 Wildcats games has gone over the set total three times.
- Davidson's average total over the last 10 games is 0.4 points more than the 136.5 total given for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Wildcats are scoring 4.4 points less per game compared to their season average.
- Loyola Chicago is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.
- Seven of the Ramblers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Loyola Chicago has averaged a total of 142.7 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.2 greater than this matchup's total of 136.5.
- Over their past 10 games, the Ramblers are scoring 0.9 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 73.9 PPG.
Davidson vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends
- So far this season, Davidson has put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread.
- Davidson has a 6-7 record against the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more.
- The teams have hit the over in 11 of Davidson's 29 games with a set total.
- The 70.7 points per game the Wildcats average are just 2.9 more points than the Ramblers give up (67.8).
- When Davidson totals more than 67.8 points, it is 11-4 against the spread and 12-4 overall.
- Loyola Chicago's ATS record is 17-12-0 this year.
- Loyola Chicago is 6-4 against the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this season.
- Loyola Chicago has gone over in 14 of its 29 games with a set total (48.3%).
- The Ramblers put up 6.8 more points per game (73.9) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (67.1).
- When it scores more than 67.1 points, Loyola Chicago is 15-4 against the spread and 18-1 overall.
Davidson vs. Loyola Chicago Over/Under Trends
- This season, Davidson and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under of 136.5 points 14 times.
- This season, 22 games Loyola Chicago has played finished with a combined score higher than 136.5 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 144.6 points per game, 8.1 more than the over/under of 136.5 for this game.
- The 134.9 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score on average this season are 1.6 fewer than the 136.5-point over/under in this contest.
- On average, Davidson has seen a 137.7-point over/under in its games this season, 1.2 more points than the over/under in this contest.
- A difference of 5.2 points separates the average over/under in Loyola Chicago's games (141.7 points) and this contest's over/under (136.5).
Davidson Player Prop Info
- Grant Huffman: 12.9 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (18-for-63)
- Reed Bailey: 12.8 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (12-for-57)
- Connor Kochera: 12.5 PTS, 50.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (44-for-121)
- Bobby Durkin: 8.5 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (54-for-157)
- Angelo Brizzi: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (19-for-72)
Loyola Chicago Player Prop Info
- Des Watson: 13.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (54-for-130)
- Braden Norris: 9 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (60-for-138)
- Philip Alston: 12.9 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)
- Dame Adelekun: 9.1 PTS, 60.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Miles Rubin: 5.6 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 66.3 FG%
