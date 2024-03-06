The Davidson Wildcats (15-14, 5-11 A-10) are 1-point favorites as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-8, 13-3 A-10) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at John M. Belk Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 136.5.

Davidson vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Davidson -1 136.5 points

Davidson vs. Loyola Chicago Last 10 Games

Davidson is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games.

The final score of the past 10 Wildcats games has gone over the set total three times.

Davidson's average total over the last 10 games is 0.4 points more than the 136.5 total given for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Wildcats are scoring 4.4 points less per game compared to their season average.

Loyola Chicago is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.

Seven of the Ramblers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Loyola Chicago has averaged a total of 142.7 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.2 greater than this matchup's total of 136.5.

Over their past 10 games, the Ramblers are scoring 0.9 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 73.9 PPG.

Davidson vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends

So far this season, Davidson has put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread.

Davidson has a 6-7 record against the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more.

The teams have hit the over in 11 of Davidson's 29 games with a set total.

The 70.7 points per game the Wildcats average are just 2.9 more points than the Ramblers give up (67.8).

When Davidson totals more than 67.8 points, it is 11-4 against the spread and 12-4 overall.

Loyola Chicago's ATS record is 17-12-0 this year.

Loyola Chicago is 6-4 against the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this season.

Loyola Chicago has gone over in 14 of its 29 games with a set total (48.3%).

The Ramblers put up 6.8 more points per game (73.9) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (67.1).

When it scores more than 67.1 points, Loyola Chicago is 15-4 against the spread and 18-1 overall.

Davidson vs. Loyola Chicago Over/Under Trends

This season, Davidson and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under of 136.5 points 14 times.

This season, 22 games Loyola Chicago has played finished with a combined score higher than 136.5 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 144.6 points per game, 8.1 more than the over/under of 136.5 for this game.

The 134.9 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score on average this season are 1.6 fewer than the 136.5-point over/under in this contest.

On average, Davidson has seen a 137.7-point over/under in its games this season, 1.2 more points than the over/under in this contest.

A difference of 5.2 points separates the average over/under in Loyola Chicago's games (141.7 points) and this contest's over/under (136.5).

Davidson Player Prop Info

Grant Huffman: 12.9 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (18-for-63)

12.9 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (18-for-63) Reed Bailey: 12.8 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (12-for-57)

12.8 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (12-for-57) Connor Kochera: 12.5 PTS, 50.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (44-for-121)

12.5 PTS, 50.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (44-for-121) Bobby Durkin: 8.5 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (54-for-157)

8.5 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (54-for-157) Angelo Brizzi: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (19-for-72)

Loyola Chicago Player Prop Info

Des Watson: 13.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (54-for-130)

13.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (54-for-130) Braden Norris: 9 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (60-for-138)

9 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (60-for-138) Philip Alston: 12.9 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)

12.9 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61) Dame Adelekun: 9.1 PTS, 60.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.1 PTS, 60.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Miles Rubin: 5.6 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 66.3 FG%

