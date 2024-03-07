Delaware State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-19, 3-10 MEAC) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Delaware State Hornets (13-16, 6-7 MEAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Hytche Athletic Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on DSN. The point total is 133.5 for the matchup.
Delaware State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Delaware State
133.5 points
Delaware State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Last 10 Games
- Delaware State has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Hornets and their opponents have hit the over in five of those 10 games.
- Delaware State has averaged a total of 138.7 combined points in its last 10 games, 5.2 greater than this game's total of 133.5.
- During their past 10 games, the Hornets have scored 0.8 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Hawks have gone over the total twice in their past 10 games.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore and its opponents have combined to score an average of 135.7 combined points in its last 10 games, 2.2 more than the 133.5 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Hawks' per-game scoring average is 60.9, 3.6 points lower than their season-long per-game average.
Delaware State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Trends
- Delaware State is 14-13-0 against the spread this season.
- When it has played as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Delaware State is 2-3 against the spread.
- Delaware State has gone over in 13 of its 24 games with a set total (54.2%).
- The 71.3 points per game the Hornets record are only 0.9 more points than the Hawks allow (70.4).
- Delaware State has a 10-3 record against the spread and a 10-5 record overall when putting up more than 70.4 points.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore has gone 11-13-0 ATS this season.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore is 10-9 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.
- Of Maryland-Eastern Shore's 24 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (37.5%).
- The Hawks put up an average of 64.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 71.8 the Hornets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.8 points, Maryland-Eastern Shore is 2-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
Delaware State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Over/Under Trends
- This season, Delaware State and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 133.5 points 18 times.
- There have been 11 Maryland-Eastern Shore games that finished with a combined score higher than 133.5 points this season.
- Delaware State averages 71.3 points per game compared to Maryland-Eastern Shore's 64.5, amounting to 2.3 points over this matchup's point total of 133.5.
- The 142.2 points per game these two teams surrender combined this season are 8.7 more than the 133.5-point total in this contest.
- On average, Delaware State has seen a 143.1-point over/under in its games this season, 9.6 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore's games have an average over/under of 134.9 points this season, 1.4 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
Delaware State Player Prop Info
- Martez Robinson: 16.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33 3PT% (29-for-88)
- Jevin Muniz: 14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (40-for-114)
- Deywilk Tavarez: 13.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.5 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (48-for-129)
- Wesley Oba: 6.7 PTS, 64 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Alston Andrews: 4.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%
Maryland-Eastern Shore Player Prop Info
- Troy Hupstead: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 44 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)
- Devon Ellis: 11.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Dionte Johnson: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
- Elijah Wilson: 6.5 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 28 3PT% (21-for-75)
- Chace Davis: 6.7 PTS, 28 FG%, 25.2 3PT% (27-for-107)
