The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-19, 3-10 MEAC) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Delaware State Hornets (13-16, 6-7 MEAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Hytche Athletic Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on DSN. The point total is 133.5 for the matchup.

Delaware State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Delaware State -3.5 133.5 points

Delaware State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Last 10 Games

Delaware State has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.

The Hornets and their opponents have hit the over in five of those 10 games.

Delaware State has averaged a total of 138.7 combined points in its last 10 games, 5.2 greater than this game's total of 133.5.

During their past 10 games, the Hornets have scored 0.8 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Hawks have gone over the total twice in their past 10 games.

Maryland-Eastern Shore and its opponents have combined to score an average of 135.7 combined points in its last 10 games, 2.2 more than the 133.5 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Hawks' per-game scoring average is 60.9, 3.6 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Delaware State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Trends

Delaware State is 14-13-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Delaware State is 2-3 against the spread.

Delaware State has gone over in 13 of its 24 games with a set total (54.2%).

The 71.3 points per game the Hornets record are only 0.9 more points than the Hawks allow (70.4).

Delaware State has a 10-3 record against the spread and a 10-5 record overall when putting up more than 70.4 points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has gone 11-13-0 ATS this season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is 10-9 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

Of Maryland-Eastern Shore's 24 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (37.5%).

The Hawks put up an average of 64.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 71.8 the Hornets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.8 points, Maryland-Eastern Shore is 2-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Delaware State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Over/Under Trends

This season, Delaware State and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 133.5 points 18 times.

There have been 11 Maryland-Eastern Shore games that finished with a combined score higher than 133.5 points this season.

Delaware State averages 71.3 points per game compared to Maryland-Eastern Shore's 64.5, amounting to 2.3 points over this matchup's point total of 133.5.

The 142.2 points per game these two teams surrender combined this season are 8.7 more than the 133.5-point total in this contest.

On average, Delaware State has seen a 143.1-point over/under in its games this season, 9.6 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's games have an average over/under of 134.9 points this season, 1.4 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Delaware State Player Prop Info

Martez Robinson: 16.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33 3PT% (29-for-88)

16.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33 3PT% (29-for-88) Jevin Muniz: 14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (40-for-114)

14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (40-for-114) Deywilk Tavarez: 13.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.5 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (48-for-129)

13.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.5 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (48-for-129) Wesley Oba: 6.7 PTS, 64 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

6.7 PTS, 64 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Alston Andrews: 4.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%

Maryland-Eastern Shore Player Prop Info

Troy Hupstead: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 44 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)

13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 44 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62) Devon Ellis: 11.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

11.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Dionte Johnson: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Elijah Wilson: 6.5 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 28 3PT% (21-for-75)

6.5 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 28 3PT% (21-for-75) Chace Davis: 6.7 PTS, 28 FG%, 25.2 3PT% (27-for-107)

