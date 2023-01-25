DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Bet $5 On Any Market & Get $200 Guaranteed

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Bet $5 On Any Market & Get $200 Guarantee

Ohio experienced the launch of online sports betting at the beginning of the new year, but DraftKings Sportsbook is still offering a great welcome bonus. New members who sign up here will automatically enroll in their ‘Bet $5, get $200’ bonus offer because there’s no DraftKings Ohio promo code necessary.

A simple $5 bet on anything will guarantee you $200 in bonus bets. That may sound too good to be true, but we’ll take you through exactly how it works below. If you’d rather just dive right in, you can click here to register for your new account right now.

DraftKings Ohio promo code: Bet $5, get $200 guaranteed

Whether you want your first bet at DraftKings Sportsbook to be on an Ohio-based team or any matchup for that matter, it’s all on the table. As long as you place a minimum $5 bet on any sporting event this month, $200 in bonus bets is all yours.

Remember, there’s no DraftKings Ohio promo code required, and you’re still guaranteed to receive 40 times your wager amount without even winning your bet. It doesn’t get much better than that, so make sure you register for your new account today.

How to activate your DraftKings Ohio promo code

There’s no actual entry of a DraftKings Ohio promo code, but rather an activation of it. You can do so in just a few simple steps:

Click here to register for a new DraftKings account Make a minimum deposit of $5 Place a wager of at least $5 on any matchup

That’s all there is to it; after that, $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Welcome offers like this don’t stick around forever, so what’re you waiting for? Sign up here and activate your DraftKings Ohio promo code today.

Ohio DraftKings sign-up bonus key terms & conditions

There’s just a few key terms and conditions to keep in mind, which we’ve outlined here:

Must be 21+

Must be physically located in Ohio

New DraftKings Sportsbook members only

members only $200 in bonus bets will be issued as eight separate $25 bonus bets

Bonus bets are valid for seven days

Is DraftKings a good sportsbook?

After you sign up for a new account to activate your DraftKings Ohio promo code, you’ll also get to experience some great features such as:

Competitive odds on a great range on sports

Wide variety of betting types

Daily fantasy sports

Odds boosts that refresh daily

Easy-to-use mobile app

Safe and secure platform

Of course all of those great attributes go along with your $200 in bonus bets, and you can use this link to register for your new account today.

Today’s sports schedule and odds at DraftKings

Since your $5 bet can be on anything, we’ve listed some great games across multiple leagues for tonight with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:

NBA:

Brooklyn Nets +5.5 (-110) vs. Philadelphia 76ers -5.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies +3 (-110) vs. Golden State Warriors -3 (-110)

NHL:

New York Rangers (+135) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-155)

Carolina Hurricanes (-115) vs. Dallas Stars (-105)

NCAAB:

#13 Xavier +6.5 (-110) vs. #19 Connecticut -6.5 (-110)

Even if you end up targeting a different contest or even a different sport, $200 in bonus bets is yours without needing a DraftKings Ohio promo code if you sign up here.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.