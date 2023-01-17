DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 In Bonus Credits Today

DraftKings offers new customers the chance to claim $200 in free bets by signing up for the sportsbook online. Register for a new account without needing a DraftKings promo code and place a $5 deposit into your account. Then, submit a $5 wager on any sport on the sportsbook. You’ll get a $200 payout in free bets as soon as you do.

Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about the DraftKings promo code offer, or sign up here and start betting at DraftKings now.

DraftKings Promo Code: Do You Need it to Get $200?

You don't require a specific DraftKings promo code to get your $200 in free bets. Just use this link to sign up online and unlock your welcome bonus. After registering for a new account with DraftKings and placing your first deposit worth $5, you’ll be ready to wager online.

Place a $5 wager on any sport, and this is enough to get $200 in free bets. Claim your DraftKings welcome offer through this link and get $200 in free bets to use across the sportsbook.

How to Use a DraftKings Promo Code

Click here to unlock your DraftKings Sportsbook welcome offer before signing up as a new customer online without needing a DraftKings promo code. Once you’re registered for a new account with DraftKings, place a $5 deposit into your account with one of the available payment methods. With your funds, submit a $5 wager on any sport on the sportsbook.

The second after you submit your bet, you’ll receive $200 in free-bet credits. It’s so simple! Get your $200 in free bets here by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook online; no DraftKings promo code is required.

What are the Benefits of Using DraftKings Sportsbook?

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best sportsbooks around and offers a complete wagering experience for all customers. Here is what you can expect.

Range – DraftKings offers betting opportunities on a wide range of sports and bet types for popular options such as the NFL and NBA, but also niche sports.

Value – DraftKings provides premium value on its betting odds across the board, especially for money line bets on the NFL and NBA.

Promotions – DraftKings always has an impressive array of promotions available for customers, including free bets and odds boosts.

App – DraftKings has one of the best apps around that provides sound functionality across both Apple and Android devices.

How to Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

Follow these simple steps to start betting with DraftKings online when you register for a new account:

Enter DraftKings Sportsbook betting site or app

Deposit funds into your account if required

Pick your sports wager from DraftKings

Click on the relevant odds

Enter a wager amount into your bet slip and click confirm

DraftKings Promo Code: Key Terms and Conditions

Read the following terms and conditions before you click our link to obtain your DraftKings bonus to ensure you’re eligible.

You must be a new DraftKings member

You must be 21+ (18+ NH/WY)

You must be physically located in a state where DraftKings can operate and the offer is active. These are AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA or WY

You must place a $5 deposit into your account

You have to submit a $5 on any sport

How to Use Your $200 Worth of Free Bets at DraftKings

You can use your DraftKings bonus across the sportsbook on all sports and bet types. You’ll receive $200 worth of free bets in eight installments of $25. These free bets are active for up to seven days in your account. Bear that in mind before using your bonus.

Click here to join DraftKings and get one step closer to earning $200 worth of free bets.

Upcoming NFL Games and Odds at DraftKings

This week features the NFL Divisional Round, where eight teams will become four in the battle to reach the Super Bowl. Here are the matchups and odds provided by DraftKings:

Jacksonville Jaguars +8.5 (-110) vs. Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 (-110)

New York Giants +7.5 (-110) vs. Philadelphia Eagles -7.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals +5 (-110) vs. Buffalo Bills +5 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys +3.5 (-110) vs. San Francisco 49ers -3.5 (-110)

If you want to back any of these teams for $5 and earn $200 worth of free bets by doing so, join DraftKings Sportsbook today.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get Your $200 Offer Today

Claim your DraftKings promo code offer and get your welcome bonus worth $200 in free bets from the sportsbook by signing up here. No specific code is required; use our link and sign up online as a new customer.

After you’ve deposited $5 and placed your first $5 wager on the sportsbook, you’ll get your $200 bets immediately. Don’t hesitate, and get one step closer to your DraftKings welcome offer using this link.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.