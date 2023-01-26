This DraftKings promo code instantly turns a $5 bet into a $200 bonus

DraftKings promo code instantly turns a $5 bet into a $200 bonus

To prepare you for today’s sporting action, DraftKings Sportsbook is currently offering a new promotion, which will guarantee new customers $200 in bonus bets. All that is required is a $5 wager on any market. You can get started by using this link to sign up for a new DraftKings account.

If you are ready to get started just use our link to register for a new account without needing a DraftKings promo code. This amazing one-time offer, which is available with one of the world’s best sportsbooks, could be the starting point in your path to success. Keep reading to learn more about this bonus, or sign up for a new account now.

DraftKings promo code instantly turns a $5 bet into a $200 bonus

This DraftKings promo code offer is for first-time DraftKings Sportsbook customers only, and you must be 21+ years of age or older in order to qualify for this offer.

To earn this bonus, you must join DraftKings, deposit $5+ into your account and place your deposit on a bet. You will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, in addition to any cash winnings from your original wager once it settles.

Your first placed wager of $5+ will be your qualifying wager and the bonus will be paid in eight lots of $25 free bets. The $200 issued in free or bonus bets will expire seven days (168 hours) after being awarded.

There is no DraftKings promo code and users can click here to sign up and instantly turn a $5 bet into a $200 worth of bonus bets.

How to use your DraftKings promo code

DraftKings Sportsbook has made it easy to activate the DraftKings promo code bonus. In order to make it even easier, we have provided a guide which will help you during the claiming process:

Sign up here for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account

for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account No DraftKings promo code is required

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your account

Place a bet of at least $5 on any market

Once you make your $5 qualifying bet on any market, you will be awarded with $200 in bonus bets. These can then be used on whatever market you want, but not before you register for a new account by clicking here.

Where to find your DraftKings free bets

Once you sign up for a new account and risk $5, you will activate your welcome bonus. You will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, in addition to any cash winnings from your original wager once it settles.

Your $200 sign-up boost is issued in eight (8) lots of $25 free bets and these will expire seven days (168 hours) after being awarded.

Is DraftKings legit?

Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook is a leader in the sports betting industry and consistently offers fantastic promotions to new and existing members. They are a trusted, reliable sportsbook for withdrawing your personal funds, and you can activate your new account in just a few minutes. They offer competitive odds with betting markets for virtually every sport, so make sure you sign up before this weekend’s sporting events.

Where is DraftKings Sportsbook located?

With DraftKings being one of the top rated sportsbooks, they have a foothold in a number of states. To activate the DraftKings promo code you must be physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA and WY.

What terms and conditions do you need to know?

Almost every sign-up offer also has terms and conditions that must be adhered to. This DraftKings promo code bonus is no different and we have included a list of these below:

Only first-time DraftKings customers

All customers are required to be 21+ years old

Valid once per new customer

Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet

Offer is valid until February 12th, 2023 at 11:59 pm ET

Get started with your DraftKings promo code

Remember that by claiming this DraftKings promo code offer, you will be eligible for $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. This promo requires you to create a new DraftKings account using this link and make a first bet of $5. Whenever you decide to start the claiming process, keep in mind that no promo code will be necessary when using our link.

DraftKings is essentially handing out $200 worth of bet credits for free, so make sure to claim this offer today by signing up for a new account through this link.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.