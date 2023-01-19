DraftKings Promo Code For Ohio: New Users Can Get $200 Instantly

Ohio has now had legal online sports betting for over two weeks, but DraftKings Sportsbook is still offering a fantastic welcome bonus. New customers can sign up today and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly, and all it takes is a $5 bet.

To make the process nice and easy, there’s no DraftKings promo code for Ohio bettors necessary. We’ll explain how it all works so make sure you keep reading after you click here to sign up.

DraftKings promo code for Ohio bettors gifts $200 instantly

Whether you want to bet on the Blue Jackets game tonight or the next Cavaliers contest, every sport offered by DraftKings Sportsbook is up for grabs. Simply place a $5 bet on any matchup, and $200 in bonus bets is all yours no matter what.

That’s right, your $5 bet doesn’t even have to win, and you’ll still receive 40 times your wager amount. That may sound too good to be true, but you can click here to grab yours now, and there isn’t even a DraftKings promo code for Ohio bettors needed.

How to win $200 without a DraftKings promo code in Ohio

Securing your $200 in bonus bets couldn’t be easier, and we’ve outlined the process into just three quick steps:

Register here for a new DraftKings account Deposit at least $5 Wager $5+ on any available market

That’s all there is to it. Then $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account no matter the outcome of that $5 bet. With such a great bonus offer on the table, why bother waiting? Sign up here to secure yours today.

How bonus bets work at DraftKings

Since you’re guaranteed $200 in bonus bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, of course you’ll want to know how they work. You’ll receive eight separate $25 bonus bet credits that will be valid for seven days and here is how you can use your $200 worth of bonus bets:

Add a selection to your bet slip Click ‘select bonus’ on your bet slip Select the bonus bet you want to use

Just like your initial $5 wager, your bonus bets can also be used on any sporting event. It’s about as straightforward as it gets, and you can grab your $200 worth of bonus bets with this link with no DraftKings promo code in Ohio required.

Is DraftKings a good sportsbook?

DraftKings Sportsbook became a titan of the industry with a fantastic daily fantasy product. It’s now so much more, and here’s what you can expect:

Competitive odds on a great range on sports

Wide variety of betting types and markets

Odds boosts that refresh daily

Easy-to-use mobile app

Safe and secure platform

Along with giving all new members in Ohio $200 in bonus bets guaranteed, there’s really no reason not to sign up today.

Today’s sports schedule and odds at DraftKings

The Blue Jackets are on the ice tonight, the Cavaliers are at home tomorrow and the Bengals play on Sunday. We’ve listed those Ohio-based games with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook where available:

Thursday, January 19:

Anaheim Ducks (+145) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (-170)

Friday, January 20:

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Sunday, January 22:

Cincinnati Bengals +5 (-110) vs. Buffalo Bills -5 (-110)

Remember, your $5 bet can be on anything, and you’ll still win $200 in bonus bets, so make sure you click here while this welcome offer is still available.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.