The Fairfield Stags (18-11, 12-6 MAAC) host the Canisius Golden Griffins (12-16, 7-11 MAAC) in a matchup of MAAC teams at Leo D. Mahoney Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The Golden Griffins are 8.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5.

Fairfield vs. Canisius Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Fairfield -8.5 141.5 points

Fairfield vs. Canisius Last 10 Games

Fairfield is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

The final score of the last 10 Stags games has gone over the set total five times.

Fairfield has averaged a total of 146.9 combined points over its last 10 games, 5.4 greater than this game's total of 141.5.

The Stags' per-game scoring average over their last 10 games is 0.6 points lower than their season-long average.

Canisius is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

The Golden Griffins have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.

Canisius' average total over the last 10 games is one points greater than the 141.5 total listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Golden Griffins' per-game scoring average is 67.2, 3.8 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Fairfield vs. Canisius Betting Trends

So far this season, Fairfield has put together a 13-15-0 record against the spread.

Fairfield has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was favored by 8.5 points or more this season.

In Fairfield's 27 games with a set total, 19 have hit the over (70.4%).

The Stags score only 3.8 more points per game (76.2) than the Golden Griffins give up (72.4).

When Fairfield scores more than 72.4 points, it is 11-6 against the spread and 15-3 overall.

So far this season, Canisius has compiled a 12-14-1 record against the spread.

In games this year in which it was an underdog by 8.5 points or more, Canisius has a 3-0-1 record against the spread.

Canisius has gone over in 11 of its 27 games with a set total (40.7%).

The Golden Griffins score just 0.1 more points per game (71) than the Stags give up to opponents (70.9).

Canisius is 9-3 against the spread and 8-5 overall when it scores more than 70.9 points.

Fairfield vs. Canisius Over/Under Trends

Fairfield and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total (141.5 points) 20 times this season.

In Canisius' 27 games this season, 15 finished with more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 141.5.

Together, these two teams combine for 147.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under of 141.5 for this contest.

This game's total is 1.8 lower than the 143.3 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

On average, Fairfield has seen a 147.1-point over/under in its games this season, 5.6 more points than the over/under in this contest.

A difference of 1.9 points separates the average over/under in Canisius' games (143.4 points) and this matchup's over/under (141.5).

Fairfield Player Prop Info

Jasper Floyd: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.7 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

9.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.7 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70) Jalen Leach: 16.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (42-for-109)

16.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (42-for-109) Caleb Fields: 16 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (89-for-216)

16 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (89-for-216) Brycen Goodine: 13.2 PTS, 49.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (63-for-133)

13.2 PTS, 49.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (63-for-133) Peyton Smith: 7.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

Canisius Player Prop Info

Frank Mitchell: 12.4 PTS, 11.3 REB, 56.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

12.4 PTS, 11.3 REB, 56.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Tre Dinkins: 15.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (76-for-202)

15.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (76-for-202) Siem Uijtendaal: 13.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.5 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (46-for-120)

13.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.5 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (46-for-120) TJ Gadsden: 9.3 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (28-for-99)

9.3 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (28-for-99) Bryce Okpoh: 7 PTS, 50.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

