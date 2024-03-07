Fairfield vs. Canisius - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Fairfield Stags (18-11, 12-6 MAAC) host the Canisius Golden Griffins (12-16, 7-11 MAAC) in a matchup of MAAC teams at Leo D. Mahoney Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The Golden Griffins are 8.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5.
Fairfield vs. Canisius Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fairfield
141.5 points
Fairfield vs. Canisius Last 10 Games
- Fairfield is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The final score of the last 10 Stags games has gone over the set total five times.
- Fairfield has averaged a total of 146.9 combined points over its last 10 games, 5.4 greater than this game's total of 141.5.
- The Stags' per-game scoring average over their last 10 games is 0.6 points lower than their season-long average.
- Canisius is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Golden Griffins have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.
- Canisius' average total over the last 10 games is one points greater than the 141.5 total listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Golden Griffins' per-game scoring average is 67.2, 3.8 points lower than their season-long per-game average.
Fairfield vs. Canisius Betting Trends
- So far this season, Fairfield has put together a 13-15-0 record against the spread.
- Fairfield has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was favored by 8.5 points or more this season.
- In Fairfield's 27 games with a set total, 19 have hit the over (70.4%).
- The Stags score only 3.8 more points per game (76.2) than the Golden Griffins give up (72.4).
- When Fairfield scores more than 72.4 points, it is 11-6 against the spread and 15-3 overall.
- So far this season, Canisius has compiled a 12-14-1 record against the spread.
- In games this year in which it was an underdog by 8.5 points or more, Canisius has a 3-0-1 record against the spread.
- Canisius has gone over in 11 of its 27 games with a set total (40.7%).
- The Golden Griffins score just 0.1 more points per game (71) than the Stags give up to opponents (70.9).
- Canisius is 9-3 against the spread and 8-5 overall when it scores more than 70.9 points.
Fairfield vs. Canisius Over/Under Trends
- Fairfield and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total (141.5 points) 20 times this season.
- In Canisius' 27 games this season, 15 finished with more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 141.5.
- Together, these two teams combine for 147.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under of 141.5 for this contest.
- This game's total is 1.8 lower than the 143.3 points these two teams combine to allow per game.
- On average, Fairfield has seen a 147.1-point over/under in its games this season, 5.6 more points than the over/under in this contest.
- A difference of 1.9 points separates the average over/under in Canisius' games (143.4 points) and this matchup's over/under (141.5).
Fairfield Player Prop Info
- Jasper Floyd: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.7 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)
- Jalen Leach: 16.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (42-for-109)
- Caleb Fields: 16 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (89-for-216)
- Brycen Goodine: 13.2 PTS, 49.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (63-for-133)
- Peyton Smith: 7.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
Canisius Player Prop Info
- Frank Mitchell: 12.4 PTS, 11.3 REB, 56.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Tre Dinkins: 15.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (76-for-202)
- Siem Uijtendaal: 13.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.5 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (46-for-120)
- TJ Gadsden: 9.3 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (28-for-99)
- Bryce Okpoh: 7 PTS, 50.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)
