FanDuel Bonus Code: New Users Bet $5 & Win $150 instantly

If you’re eager to find a new sportsbook to bet with, why not take advantage of FanDuel’s latest promotion? You can sign up for a new account here, and by betting just $5, you’re guaranteed $150 in bonus bets.

With a busy sports schedule ahead, it’s a perfect time to grab some additional wagering funds. By using our links, you won’t even have to enter a FanDuel bonus code. So, claim your bonus offer using this link, and we’ll explain all the details below.

FanDuel bonus code: Bet $5, Get $150 no matter what

It couldn’t be simpler - stake $5 on any sporting event and automatically get $150 in bonus bets. You’ll be able to use both your $5 wager and your bonus bets on any sport offered by FanDuel Sportsbook, enabling you to back your favorite franchises across every league.

Furthermore, the redemption timeline is short, with bonus bets landing in your account within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Join FanDuel now to access this superb sign-up incentive, and remember, you won’t even need to use a FanDuel bonus code.

How do I activate my FanDuel bonus code?

Upon registering for your FanDuel account, you’ll need to deposit at least $10 in order to trigger this promotion. The very first wager you place with the sportsbook will function as your qualifying bet, so make sure you stake at least $5 on this occasion.

As referenced, after you’ve successfully activated the offer, your $150 worth of bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours. The process for using these bonus bets is extremely straightforward and can be completed in a matter of seconds. Simply pick your selection, click ‘add bonus bet’, and then choose which bonus you wish to use.

Remember, using this link to sign up will activate your FanDuel bonus code rather than having to manually enter one yourself.

FanDuel bonus code key terms and conditions

There’s very few terms and conditions which accompany this FanDuel bonus code, but it’s still important to be aware of them, so we’ve outlined them below:

Must be 21+

Must be physically located in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, TN, PA, or VA

No FanDuel bonus code required

First-time FanDuel Sportsbook customers only

customers only Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of the $5 bet settling

Bonus bets are valid for 14 days

Offer expires 1/29/23 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Why is FanDuel a good sportsbook?

FanDuel is so much more than just this bonus offer, and here are some of the key features that have them labeled as the #1 sportsbook in America:

Competitive odds on a great range of sports

Wide variety of betting types and markets

Daily fantasy sports using your sports betting bankroll

Odds boosts that refresh daily for new and existing members

Easy-to-use mobile app with mini-games for cash prizes

FanDuelTV and FanDuel+ for live streaming and tips

Of course, you can see it all for yourself when you create your new account to activate your FanDuel bonus code.

Today’s sports schedule and odds at FanDuel

Attention will largely be focused on the NFL Conference Championships today, with four teams looking to jump that final hurdle en route to the Super Bowl next month. Therefore, we’ve listed those games with a few others for today with odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook:

NFL:

San Francisco 49ers +2.5 (+100) vs. Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 (-122)

Cincinnati Bengals +1.5 (-108) vs. Kansas City Chiefs -1.5 (-112)

NBA:

Los Angeles Clippers +5 (-110) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers -5 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans +9.5 (-112) vs. Milwaukee Bucks -9.5 (-108)

NHL:

Washington Capitals (+120) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-144)

Boston Bruins (+106) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (-128)

Use your $5 initial wager or bonus bets to wager on any of Sunday’s contests after you register for a new account without even needing a FanDuel bonus code.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.