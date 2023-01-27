FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Any $5 Bet Earns $200 No Matter What

Sports betting is live in Ohio, meaning there are more ways for fans to win every day in the state. College programs, pro teams, and more from the Buckeye state are winning in the standings, and FanDuel gives you a chance to win at home.

This FanDuel Ohio promo code offers new customers an opportunity to win $200 in bonus bets when they bet just $5 on their first bet - no matter what.

As long as you sign up through one of the links in this article, you won’t need a FanDuel Ohio promo code. After making your first deposit of at least $10, place a bet of $5 to claim up to $200 guaranteed. Whether that first bet wins or loses, FanDuel has you covered with the opportunity to explore the world of sports betting even further at no additional cost to you.

You can create a new FanDuel account here. If you register through one of the links throughout this article, don’t worry about a promo code. Read on to find out how to claim the FanDuel Ohio promo code, take advantage of this amazing offer, and learn the benefits of becoming a FanDuel user.

FanDuel Ohio promo code sign-up bonus lets you bet $5, and get $200 in bonus bets

Every day is an opportunity to make every moment yours today with FanDuel. Create your account and place your first bet of just $5. After your bet is settled - win or lose - you will be eligible to receive $200 in bonus bets.

This offer is available only for a limited time, and a reminder is only available to new users in Ohio.

A minimal risk of just $5 makes you eligible to claim the FanDuel Ohio promo code, which guarantees you $200 in bonus bets. In just a few short steps, you can become a new FanDuel user and be on your way to exploring the world of sports betting. Click here to get started and become a new user today.

How to claim the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer at FanDuel

The first step toward claiming this fantastic offer is to create a new account. Once that is sorted, make your first deposit of at least $10. Next, find your desired sport or event and bet at least $5. You will receive $200 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses, as long as you sign up through this link in this article. No promo code is required.

Bonus bets can be used to place bets on any sport or event in the same way you would make a cash bet. Using your bonus bets is just as easy as claiming them.

First, add a selection or selections to your bonus bet. Then go to the bet slip and follow the prompts to claim your signup bonus. You can adjust the wager to add more cash from your wallet or only use a portion of the bonus to place your wager. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours if they win. Users who earned the $100 pre-registration offer will also be eligible for the 'Bet $5, get $200' offer. Be sure to act quickly because the bonus bets expire within 14 days of issue.

Is sports betting legal in Ohio?

Sports betting is relatively new to Ohio and has just become legal in 2023. In that short time span, the attention the platform has garnered from Ohio residents has already made it one of the top sportsbooks in the state.

FanDuel sportsbook offers favorable odds, safe and secure cash transactions, promotions, and more. In addition to the desktop platform, the mobile app provides a user-friendly interface. This is one of the most important tools for new users learning how to navigate and place bets.

What states does FanDuel operate in?

Ohio is the latest state to join the list of eligible states where FanDuel operates. That list also includes AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, MD, NJ, NY, PA, TN, and VA.

FanDuel is constantly updated with timely promotions, boosted odds, and bonuses. Users can find several different ways to bet, including money lines, spreads, parlays, props, totals, and more.

Every day when there is action on the field, on the ice, or on the court is a day to take advantage of this opportunity and claim your $200 signup bonus. No promo code is required if you sign up through this link today and make every moment more with FanDuel.

What can I bet on in Ohio?

FanDuel’s platform has bets on all major American sports, including football, basketball, and baseball. There are also combat sports and more. Browse the schedule of events for availability and select your desired event.

In Ohio, the Bengals are still the story of the state with their second consecutive trip to the AFC Championship game. As great as their postseason run is, Ohio also has the Cavaliers, the Buckeyes, the Flyers, and the Blue Jackets competing every night.

If you register for a new account now, you can bet on Sunday's Bengals vs. Chiefs matchup, and the odds for that game can be seen below:

Friday, January 27th

Cleveland Cavaliers +1 (-115) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder -1 (105)

Vancouver Canucks (-180) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (+155)

Sunday, January 29th

Cincinnati Bengals +1.5 (-115) vs. Kansas City Chiefs -1.5 (-105)

FanDuel Ohio promo code key terms and conditions

Terms and conditions are important to know when claiming this offer. First, you must be a new FanDuel user so click here to create a new account. Be sure to read and understand the terms and conditions below before placing any bets.

This offer is available to new Ohio-based customers only and is live until January 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Customers must be 21 years or older. Deposit a minimum of $10; the maximum bet placed for the offer is $5 and is available on all markets. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours. Users who earned the $100 pre-registration offer will also be eligible for the FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. Any unused portion of the bonus will be removed from your account after 14 days.

Become a new FanDuel user today and confidently place your bets in America’s number-one sportsbook. New users in Ohio are continuing to join FanDuel every day. Claim your FanDuel Ohio promo code to get $200 in bonus credits after a bet of just $5. Make every moment more with FanDuel.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.