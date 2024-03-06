Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
AAC foes square off when the Florida Atlantic Owls (22-7, 12-4 AAC) visit the North Texas Mean Green (16-12, 9-7 AAC) at UNT Coliseum, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Mean Green are 2.5-point underdogs in the game. The over/under in the matchup is 136.5.
Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida Atlantic
136.5 points
Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Last 10 Games
- Florida Atlantic has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The final score of the last 10 Owls games has exceeded the set total three times.
- Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to score an average of 152.0 points over its last 10 games, 15.5 more than the 136.5 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Owls have a points-per-game average 2.4 points below their season-long scoring average.
- North Texas has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Mean Green have hit the over six times.
- North Texas and its opponents have combined to score an average of 131.6 combined points over its last 10 games, 4.9 less than the 136.5 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Mean Green's per-game scoring average is 69.7, 1.4 points higher than their season-long per-game average.
Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Betting Trends
- So far this season, Florida Atlantic has put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread.
- In games this season it was favored by 2.5 points or more, Florida Atlantic has a 10-14 record against the spread.
- Florida Atlantic has gone over in 14 of its 27 games with a set total (51.9%).
- The 82.8 points per game the Owls record are 20.8 more points than the Mean Green give up (62).
- Florida Atlantic is 13-15 against the spread and 22-6 overall when scoring more than 62 points.
- North Texas has a 15-11-1 record against the spread this season.
- North Texas has a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 2.5 points or more.
- In North Texas' 27 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (48.1%).
- The Mean Green score an average of 68.3 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 72.9 the Owls give up.
- When it scores more than 72.9 points, North Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Over/Under Trends
- Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 136.5 points 24 times this season.
- This season, eight games North Texas has played finished with a combined score higher than 136.5 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 151.1 points per game, 14.6 more than the over/under of 136.5 for this game.
- These two teams give up a combined 134.9 points per game, 1.6 less than this contest's over/under.
- On average, Florida Atlantic has had a 155.7-point over/under in its games this season, 19.2 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
- A difference of 6.2 points separates this game's over/under (136.5 points) and the average over/under in North Texas' games (130.3) this season.
Florida Atlantic Player Prop Info
- Johnell Davis: 18 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (52-for-120)
- Vladislav Goldin: 15.1 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 66 FG%
- Alijah Martin: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (63-for-182)
- Brandon Weatherspoon: 7.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (36-for-105)
- Jalen Gaffney: 6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (23-for-54)
North Texas Player Prop Info
- Aaron Scott: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 40.8 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (38-for-98)
- Jason Edwards: 18.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (73-for-200)
- Robert Allen: 7.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.2 FG%
- Rubin Jones: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (25-for-66)
- C.J. Noland: 10 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (21-for-67)
