AAC foes square off when the Florida Atlantic Owls (22-7, 12-4 AAC) visit the North Texas Mean Green (16-12, 9-7 AAC) at UNT Coliseum, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Mean Green are 2.5-point underdogs in the game. The over/under in the matchup is 136.5.

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Florida Atlantic -2.5 136.5 points

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Last 10 Games

Florida Atlantic has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The final score of the last 10 Owls games has exceeded the set total three times.

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to score an average of 152.0 points over its last 10 games, 15.5 more than the 136.5 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Owls have a points-per-game average 2.4 points below their season-long scoring average.

North Texas has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Mean Green have hit the over six times.

North Texas and its opponents have combined to score an average of 131.6 combined points over its last 10 games, 4.9 less than the 136.5 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Mean Green's per-game scoring average is 69.7, 1.4 points higher than their season-long per-game average.

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Betting Trends

So far this season, Florida Atlantic has put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread.

In games this season it was favored by 2.5 points or more, Florida Atlantic has a 10-14 record against the spread.

Florida Atlantic has gone over in 14 of its 27 games with a set total (51.9%).

The 82.8 points per game the Owls record are 20.8 more points than the Mean Green give up (62).

Florida Atlantic is 13-15 against the spread and 22-6 overall when scoring more than 62 points.

North Texas has a 15-11-1 record against the spread this season.

North Texas has a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 2.5 points or more.

In North Texas' 27 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (48.1%).

The Mean Green score an average of 68.3 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 72.9 the Owls give up.

When it scores more than 72.9 points, North Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Over/Under Trends

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 136.5 points 24 times this season.

This season, eight games North Texas has played finished with a combined score higher than 136.5 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 151.1 points per game, 14.6 more than the over/under of 136.5 for this game.

These two teams give up a combined 134.9 points per game, 1.6 less than this contest's over/under.

On average, Florida Atlantic has had a 155.7-point over/under in its games this season, 19.2 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

A difference of 6.2 points separates this game's over/under (136.5 points) and the average over/under in North Texas' games (130.3) this season.

Florida Atlantic Player Prop Info

Johnell Davis: 18 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (52-for-120)

18 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (52-for-120) Vladislav Goldin: 15.1 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 66 FG%

15.1 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 66 FG% Alijah Martin: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (63-for-182)

13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (63-for-182) Brandon Weatherspoon: 7.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (36-for-105)

7.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (36-for-105) Jalen Gaffney: 6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (23-for-54)

North Texas Player Prop Info

Aaron Scott: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 40.8 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (38-for-98)

11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 40.8 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (38-for-98) Jason Edwards: 18.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (73-for-200)

18.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (73-for-200) Robert Allen: 7.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.2 FG% Rubin Jones: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (25-for-66)

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (25-for-66) C.J. Noland: 10 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (21-for-67)

