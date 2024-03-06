Skip to main content

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

In this story:

Betting
Image placeholder title

AAC foes square off when the Florida Atlantic Owls (22-7, 12-4 AAC) visit the North Texas Mean Green (16-12, 9-7 AAC) at UNT Coliseum, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Mean Green are 2.5-point underdogs in the game. The over/under in the matchup is 136.5.

Have a prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Betting Odds

Florida Atlantic vs North Texas Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Florida Atlantic

-2.5

136.5 points

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Last 10 Games

  • Florida Atlantic has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • The final score of the last 10 Owls games has exceeded the set total three times.
  • Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to score an average of 152.0 points over its last 10 games, 15.5 more than the 136.5 over/under in this matchup.
  • In their past 10 games, the Owls have a points-per-game average 2.4 points below their season-long scoring average.
  • North Texas has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Mean Green have hit the over six times.
  • North Texas and its opponents have combined to score an average of 131.6 combined points over its last 10 games, 4.9 less than the 136.5 over/under in this matchup.
  • During their last 10 games, the Mean Green's per-game scoring average is 69.7, 1.4 points higher than their season-long per-game average.

Make your bet on Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas with DraftKings!

  • So far this season, Florida Atlantic has put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread.
  • In games this season it was favored by 2.5 points or more, Florida Atlantic has a 10-14 record against the spread.
  • Florida Atlantic has gone over in 14 of its 27 games with a set total (51.9%).
  • The 82.8 points per game the Owls record are 20.8 more points than the Mean Green give up (62).
  • Florida Atlantic is 13-15 against the spread and 22-6 overall when scoring more than 62 points.
  • North Texas has a 15-11-1 record against the spread this season.
  • North Texas has a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 2.5 points or more.
  • In North Texas' 27 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (48.1%).
  • The Mean Green score an average of 68.3 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 72.9 the Owls give up.
  • When it scores more than 72.9 points, North Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 136.5 points 24 times this season.
  • This season, eight games North Texas has played finished with a combined score higher than 136.5 points.
  • Together, these two teams combine for 151.1 points per game, 14.6 more than the over/under of 136.5 for this game.
  • These two teams give up a combined 134.9 points per game, 1.6 less than this contest's over/under.
  • On average, Florida Atlantic has had a 155.7-point over/under in its games this season, 19.2 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
  • A difference of 6.2 points separates this game's over/under (136.5 points) and the average over/under in North Texas' games (130.3) this season.

Florida Atlantic Player Prop Info

  • Johnell Davis: 18 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (52-for-120)
  • Vladislav Goldin: 15.1 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 66 FG%
  • Alijah Martin: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (63-for-182)
  • Brandon Weatherspoon: 7.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (36-for-105)
  • Jalen Gaffney: 6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (23-for-54)

North Texas Player Prop Info

  • Aaron Scott: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 40.8 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (38-for-98)
  • Jason Edwards: 18.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (73-for-200)
  • Robert Allen: 7.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.2 FG%
  • Rubin Jones: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (25-for-66)
  • C.J. Noland: 10 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (21-for-67)

Find the latest odds on Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas & place your bet with BetMGM.

What's Trending

Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube  and subscribe today!
Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1
Betting

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
NFL

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code
Betting

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo
Betting

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

draftkings promo code
Betting

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet MNF with $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.