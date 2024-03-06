A pair of struggling teams meet when the George Mason Patriots (18-11, 7-9 A-10) visit the Rhode Island Rams (11-18, 5-11 A-10) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Rams, losers of six straight. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

Have a prediction for George Mason vs. Rhode Island? Place your bet with FanDuel.

George Mason vs. Rhode Island Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total George Mason -3.5 142.5 points

George Mason vs. Rhode Island Last 10 Games

George Mason is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Patriots and their opponents have combined to hit the over in six of those 10 games.

George Mason and its opponents have combined to score an average of 138.8 points in its last 10 games, 3.7 less than the 142.5 over/under in this matchup.

The Patriots' per-game scoring average across their last 10 games is 2.1 points lower than their season-long average.

Rhode Island is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Rams have hit the over six times.

Rhode Island's average total over the last 10 games is 7.3 points greater than the 142.5 total given for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Rams are scoring 1.7 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 73.9 PPG.

Make your bet on George Mason vs. Rhode Island with DraftKings!

George Mason vs. Rhode Island Betting Trends

So far this season, George Mason has put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread.

George Mason has a 6-6 record against the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

George Mason has hit the over in 15 of its 28 games with a set total (53.6%).

The Patriots record 71.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 77.6 the Rams allow.

George Mason has a 6-3 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Rhode Island has gone 10-17-1 ATS this season.

When it has played as at least a 3.5-point underdog this season, Rhode Island is 6-11 against the spread.

A total of 18 of Rhode Island's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (64.3%).

The Rams average 6.7 more points per game (73.9) than the Patriots give up to opponents (67.2).

Rhode Island has put together a 10-8-1 ATS record and an 11-9 overall record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.

George Mason vs. Rhode Island Over/Under Trends

George Mason and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 142.5 points 12 times this season.

There have been 21 Rhode Island games that ended with a combined score over 142.5 points this season.

The over/under for this contest of 142.5 is 3.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for George Mason (71.8) and Rhode Island (73.9).

The 144.8 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 2.3 more than the 142.5 over/under in this contest.

This season the average over/under for George Mason's games is 139 points, 3.5 fewer than the over/under of 142.5 set for this contest.

The over/under for this contest is 8.9 points lower than the average over/under in Rhode Island's games this season (151.4 points).

George Mason Player Prop Info

Keyshawn Hall: 17.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 47.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (41-for-115)

17.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 47.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (41-for-115) Amari Kelly: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 55.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (22-for-50)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 55.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (22-for-50) Darius Maddox: 13.8 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (58-for-147)

13.8 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (58-for-147) Baraka Okojie: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Ronald Polite: 7.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (26-for-78)

Rhode Island Player Prop Info

Luis Kortright: 10.3 PTS, 45 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (26-for-80)

10.3 PTS, 45 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (26-for-80) Jaden House: 14.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (41-for-120)

14.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (41-for-120) Zek Montgomery: 9.8 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (26-for-82)

9.8 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (26-for-82) David Fuchs: 8.1 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.1 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) David Green: 14.4 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (30-for-63)

Find the latest odds on George Mason vs. Rhode Island & place your bet with BetMGM.