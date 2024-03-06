George Mason vs. Rhode Island - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
A pair of struggling teams meet when the George Mason Patriots (18-11, 7-9 A-10) visit the Rhode Island Rams (11-18, 5-11 A-10) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Rams, losers of six straight. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.
George Mason vs. Rhode Island Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
George Mason
142.5 points
George Mason vs. Rhode Island Last 10 Games
- George Mason is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Patriots and their opponents have combined to hit the over in six of those 10 games.
- George Mason and its opponents have combined to score an average of 138.8 points in its last 10 games, 3.7 less than the 142.5 over/under in this matchup.
- The Patriots' per-game scoring average across their last 10 games is 2.1 points lower than their season-long average.
- Rhode Island is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Rams have hit the over six times.
- Rhode Island's average total over the last 10 games is 7.3 points greater than the 142.5 total given for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Rams are scoring 1.7 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 73.9 PPG.
George Mason vs. Rhode Island Betting Trends
- So far this season, George Mason has put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread.
- George Mason has a 6-6 record against the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.
- George Mason has hit the over in 15 of its 28 games with a set total (53.6%).
- The Patriots record 71.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 77.6 the Rams allow.
- George Mason has a 6-3 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when scoring more than 77.6 points.
- Rhode Island has gone 10-17-1 ATS this season.
- When it has played as at least a 3.5-point underdog this season, Rhode Island is 6-11 against the spread.
- A total of 18 of Rhode Island's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (64.3%).
- The Rams average 6.7 more points per game (73.9) than the Patriots give up to opponents (67.2).
- Rhode Island has put together a 10-8-1 ATS record and an 11-9 overall record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.
George Mason vs. Rhode Island Over/Under Trends
- George Mason and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 142.5 points 12 times this season.
- There have been 21 Rhode Island games that ended with a combined score over 142.5 points this season.
- The over/under for this contest of 142.5 is 3.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for George Mason (71.8) and Rhode Island (73.9).
- The 144.8 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 2.3 more than the 142.5 over/under in this contest.
- This season the average over/under for George Mason's games is 139 points, 3.5 fewer than the over/under of 142.5 set for this contest.
- The over/under for this contest is 8.9 points lower than the average over/under in Rhode Island's games this season (151.4 points).
George Mason Player Prop Info
- Keyshawn Hall: 17.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 47.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (41-for-115)
- Amari Kelly: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 55.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (22-for-50)
- Darius Maddox: 13.8 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (58-for-147)
- Baraka Okojie: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
- Ronald Polite: 7.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (26-for-78)
Rhode Island Player Prop Info
- Luis Kortright: 10.3 PTS, 45 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (26-for-80)
- Jaden House: 14.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (41-for-120)
- Zek Montgomery: 9.8 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (26-for-82)
- David Fuchs: 8.1 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- David Green: 14.4 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (30-for-63)
