Giants vs. Eagles Predictions & Picks With Our $150 FanDuel Promo Code

Giants vs. Eagles predictions: Over 48.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite tonight, which is no surprise. However, our experts have decided to target the total (over/under) as their best bet from our Giants vs. Eagles predictions.

This game is a rematch of Week 18, but the circumstances are much different this time around. The Giants had already clinched their spot in the playoffs, so they rested several starters. Most notably, QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, and all the primary receivers for the Giants were held out for precautionary reasons.

With all those players back in the mix plus a week of rest for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, the over 48.5 is our favorite play. Despite no Barkley or true passing threat in Week 18, the Giants still averaged 6.14 yards per carry against the Eagles defense. New York is likely to move the ball on the ground again, as the Giants rank seventh in rush offense DVOA, while the Eagles rank just 21st in rush defense DVOA.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles offense ranked third in the NFL in points per game during the regular season and now have a great matchup against a Giants defense that ranked as the fourth-worst unit by Football Outsiders. The Week 14 matchup between the teams featured 70 total points, so we’ll back the over 48.5, which has -110 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.