Grambling vs. Alabama A&M - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-20, 8-8 SWAC) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (16-13, 13-3 SWAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access. The matchup's point total is set at 132.5.
Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grambling
132.5 points
Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Last 10 Games
- Grambling has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Tigers' past 10 games saw five hit the over.
- Grambling and its opponents have combined to score an average of 135.2 points over its last 10 games, 2.7 more than the 132.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Tigers have scored 2.8 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
- Alabama A&M has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Bulldogs have gone over the total twice in their past 10 contests.
- Alabama A&M and its opponents have combined to score an average of 142.9 combined points in its last 10 games, 10.4 more than the 132.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Bulldogs' per-game scoring average is 67.5, 1.1 points lower than their season-long per-game average.
Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends
- Grambling is 14-12-0 against the spread this season.
- Grambling is 3-5 against the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- The teams have hit the over in 12 of Grambling's 29 games with a set total.
- The 67 points per game the Tigers average are 10.1 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (77.1).
- Grambling has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when scoring more than 77.1 points.
- Alabama A&M's ATS record is 16-13-0 this year.
- Alabama A&M is 11-11 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.
- A total of 13 of Alabama A&M's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (44.8%).
- The Bulldogs' 68.6 points per game are only one fewer point than the 69.6 the Tigers give up.
- Alabama A&M has put together a 9-5 ATS record and a 6-8 overall record in games it scores more than 69.6 points.
Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Trends
- Grambling and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total (132.5 points) 13 times this season.
- This season, 22 of Alabama A&M's games have ended with a combined score higher than 132.5 points.
- The point total for this contest of 132.5 is 3.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Grambling (67) and Alabama A&M (68.6).
- These two teams give up a combined 146.7 points per game, 14.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- On average, Grambling has seen a 136.6-point over/under in its games this season, 4.1 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
- The over/under for this contest is 13.2 points lower than the average over/under in Alabama A&M's games this season of 145.7.
Grambling Player Prop Info
- Tra'Michael Moton: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.8 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (28-for-87)
- Kintavious Dozier: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.3 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95)
- Jourdan Smith: 9 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)
- Jalen Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Antwan Barnett: 10.1 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50)
Alabama A&M Player Prop Info
- Dailin Smith: 14 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
- Cameron Tucker: 8.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Chad Moodie: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 48.1 FG%
- Omari Peek-Green: 9 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)
- Lorenzo Downey: 5.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (28-for-86)
