The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-20, 8-8 SWAC) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (16-13, 13-3 SWAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access. The matchup's point total is set at 132.5.

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Grambling -2.5 132.5 points

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Last 10 Games

Grambling has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Tigers' past 10 games saw five hit the over.

Grambling and its opponents have combined to score an average of 135.2 points over its last 10 games, 2.7 more than the 132.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Tigers have scored 2.8 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Alabama A&M has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

The Bulldogs have gone over the total twice in their past 10 contests.

Alabama A&M and its opponents have combined to score an average of 142.9 combined points in its last 10 games, 10.4 more than the 132.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Bulldogs' per-game scoring average is 67.5, 1.1 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends

Grambling is 14-12-0 against the spread this season.

Grambling is 3-5 against the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in 12 of Grambling's 29 games with a set total.

The 67 points per game the Tigers average are 10.1 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (77.1).

Grambling has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when scoring more than 77.1 points.

Alabama A&M's ATS record is 16-13-0 this year.

Alabama A&M is 11-11 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

A total of 13 of Alabama A&M's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (44.8%).

The Bulldogs' 68.6 points per game are only one fewer point than the 69.6 the Tigers give up.

Alabama A&M has put together a 9-5 ATS record and a 6-8 overall record in games it scores more than 69.6 points.

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Trends

Grambling and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total (132.5 points) 13 times this season.

This season, 22 of Alabama A&M's games have ended with a combined score higher than 132.5 points.

The point total for this contest of 132.5 is 3.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Grambling (67) and Alabama A&M (68.6).

These two teams give up a combined 146.7 points per game, 14.2 more than this contest's over/under.

On average, Grambling has seen a 136.6-point over/under in its games this season, 4.1 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

The over/under for this contest is 13.2 points lower than the average over/under in Alabama A&M's games this season of 145.7.

Grambling Player Prop Info

Tra'Michael Moton: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.8 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (28-for-87)

11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.8 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (28-for-87) Kintavious Dozier: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.3 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.3 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95) Jourdan Smith: 9 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

9 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Jalen Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.1 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Antwan Barnett: 10.1 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50)

Alabama A&M Player Prop Info

Dailin Smith: 14 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

14 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Cameron Tucker: 8.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

8.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Chad Moodie: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 48.1 FG%

6.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 48.1 FG% Omari Peek-Green: 9 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)

9 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62) Lorenzo Downey: 5.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (28-for-86)

